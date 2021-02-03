CoreStack Achieves AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Status
Designation demonstrates CoreStack’s ability to deliver continuous and autonomous AWS cloud management and governance at scale for customers.
We are thrilled to achieve AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status and amplify the benefits of AWS for companies worldwide with CoreStack's AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools Competency status. This designation recognizes that CoreStack assists AWS customers in provisioning and managing AWS workloads through specialized solutions for administering, provisioning, governing, managing, and optimizing AWS resources.
— Parul Chheda, Vice President of Partnerships at CoreStack
Achieving the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency differentiates CoreStack as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on workloads based on cloud governance, resource and cost optimization. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. CoreStack’s multi-cloud governance solution empowers companies to enhance cloud operational efficiencies, optimize costs, and assure compliance with best practices such as AWS Well-Architected Framework and industry standards and regulations such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CIS, & CAF. Built on cloud-native services, CoreStack augments AWS Management and Governance services to offer benefits such as unified visibility, deeper insights, rule-based automation, governance benchmarking, and seamless integration with other enterprise tools.
“CoreStack’s AI-powered cloud governance serves companies as a springboard to innovation and digital transformation with continuous cloud optimization and a solid foundation for security and regulatory compliance,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Partnerships at CoreStack. “We are thrilled to achieve AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status and amplify the benefits of AWS for companies worldwide,” she added.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
The success story of Examity, a global leader in online proctoring solutions, is a testimonial of the customer-centric focus of CoreStack. Shailu Tipparaju, Chief Technology Officer of Examity said “CoreStack helped us rapidly achieve future-ready robust AWS cloud governance. We realized cost savings of $1.5 million amounting to a reduction in cloud costs by over 40% within 2 months of implementing CoreStack. This is an impressive value from any new implementation. Thanks to this significant cost saving, we were able to retain jobs and scale opportunities globally, especially during this vulnerable time of the pandemic.”
CoreStack achieves results such as this by governing Operations, Security, Cost, Access, and Resources across multiple cloud platforms. It applies a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that leverages deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, enables enterprises to rapidly achieve Continuous and Autonomous Cloud Governance at Scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes such as 50% increase in operational efficiencies, 40% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance with industry standards and regulations. CoreStack has been recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. Earlier in 2019, Gartner named CoreStack as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. CoreStack is a Microsoft Azure Gold and Co-Sell Partner as well as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io/discover
Media Contact:
Bala Vishwanath
Chief Marketing Officer
balav@corestack.io
Bala Vishwanath
CoreStack
balav@corestack.io
