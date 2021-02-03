AEssenseGrows Expands Controlled Environment Agriculture with the Addition of AgTech Innovation Specialist

Jim Garza with his home made stacked NFT system AEssenseGrows Guardian Grow Manager The AEssenseGrows Logo

New Expert Brings Experience in Farming, Automation, Public Service, and Plant Physiology

AEssenseGrows, an AgTech company specializing in precision automated aeroponic platforms for consistent high-yield plant production, announced today that Jim Garza, a 4th generation farmer from Texas, with wide experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), public service, and plant physiology, joined the company to focus on business development in CEA and government initiatives. Jim combines real world farming experience with a talent for hands-on research and automation development.

Jim understands Mother Nature’s positive outdoor influences and how to replicate those influences through automation indoors. Cultivation is migrating from field crops to indoor vertical farming and this is generating opportunities around food security. AEssenseGrows expects Jim’s knowledge of plant physiology and successful business requirements to help him find disruptive innovation opportunities throughout their business.

With an analytical approach, Jim reviews every grow system through a series of questions related to physical capacity, environment, plant health management, access control, production operations, and profitability. Concluding that it is easy to understand the basic advantages of aeroponics, Jim found AEssenseGrows to be the best integration of physical controls, software, and science execution so he asked to joined the company!

“I am excited to put the advantages of aeroponics to work for our customers.” Said Garza. “Plant health, growth speed, quality, nutrition absorption, and yields are easy wins for growers that switch to aeroponics,” Jim continued. “If I can help you with questions on CEA for cannabis or fresh produce, please contact me”.

Jim Garza, jgarza@AEssenseGrows.com

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics (The process where zero media is used, roots dangle in air containing effectively infinite oxygen, and a nutrient rich liquid solution is sprayed directly on the surface of the roots, resulting in highly accelerated growth.). The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions. Storing large amounts of sensor data locally and in the cloud, makes production operations, analysis, and research for controlled environment agriculture easy. Secure wireless access puts total control just one touch away from any secure wireless connection.

“We are very happy that Jim agreed to join AEssense to expand our reach into CEA and government programs,” said Bob Chen, president and CEO of AEssense. “Jim’s mission is to give us the farmer’s perspective and look for pharma-grade cannabis and food security opportunities throughout North America.”

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world.

