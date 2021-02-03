SHINING A LIGHT ON POSITIVE DISRUPTION IN TRADITIONALLY MALE INDUSTRIES
The Universal Womens Network™ is a global platform committed to gender equality by raising the bar to advance women in their network, workplace, and communities .
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHINING A LIGHT ON POSITIVE DISRUPTION IN TRADITIONALLY MALE INDUSTRIES

2020 showed us just how powerful and resilient women are. It also shone a light on industries traditionally underrepresented by women and the impact they are making to be seen, heard, and valued.
— Monica Kretschmer, Founder and CEO Universal Womens Network
Now is the time for us to shine a light on positive disruption. Now is the time to applaud those companies and industries championing their women leaders; their women game changers; and everyday inspirations.
2020 showed us just how powerful and resilient women are. It also shone a light on industries traditionally underrepresented by women and the impact they are making to be seen, heard, and valued in their companies.
“I have had the privilege of connecting with women leading the way in traditionally male-dominated industries. Their stories are needed now more than ever as we commit to Raising the Bar for diversity, inclusion, and equity for all women,” says Monica Kretschmer, Founder, and CEO of the Universal Womens Network™. “2021 is the time for these industries to elevate their women leaders to own their stories.”
The transportation, construction, and manufacturing industries all have less than a quarter of women in the workforce (23.5%, 12.1%, and 21.6% respectively), yet the stories of these women are inspirational and need to be told to bring more equity to these sectors. These are the stories we are capturing in the 100 Women of Inspiration™ book. To be launched on International Women’s Day, we are looking for inspirational women leaders and the men who SupportHER™ to be a part of this historical book, capturing the resilience, adversity, and bravery of individuals pathing their own path in these industries.
The stories captured in this book will be highlighted right across Canada throughout 2021 as we take the stories on the road with the Universal Womens Network™ 2021 Road Show. Stopping in 10 Canadian cities, your leaders - and your organization - have the opportunity to be seen, heard, and valued from coast-to-coast, shining a light on their impact and your support.
With limited spots remaining, we are eager to share the stories of your inspirational women leaders, leading the way for true diversity, inclusion, and equality AND equity within your industry.
If you are a Women of Inspiration™, we want to hear your story. If you know a Women of Inspiration™, shine the light on her, elevate her, and empower her to raise her voice.
To be a part of this historical book and following 2021 Road Show, book a call with Monica Kretschmer
For media inquiries please contact Monica Kretschmer – Founder and CEO, Universal Womens' Network™ and Women of Inspiration™
Monica Kretschmer,
Founder and CEO – Universal Womens’ Network™ and Women of Inspiration™
(403) 606-8869
monica@universalwomensnetwork.com
universalwomensnetwork.com
About Universal Womens’ NetworkTM
UWN™ is a global platform committed to gender equality by raising the bar to advance women in their networks, communities, and workplaces. We connect, celebrate and recognize women along with men who SupportHER™ to empower women to succeed personally and professionally.
Monica Kretschmer
+1 403-606-8869
email us here
