SHINING A LIGHT ON POSITIVE DISRUPTION IN TRADITIONALLY MALE INDUSTRIES

Commit to Diversity and Inclusion The Universal Womens Network™ is a global platform committed to gender equality by raising the bar to advance women in their network, workplace, and communities . Universal Womens Network™ - Raising the Bar for WOMEN: Seen, HEARD & VALUED

2020 showed us just how powerful and resilient women are. Now is the time to commit to be a visible supportHER and champion for diversity and inclusion.

2020 showed us just how powerful and resilient women are. It also shone a light on industries traditionally underrepresented by women and the impact they are making to be seen, heard, and valued.” — Monica Kretschmer, Founder and CEO Universal Womens Network