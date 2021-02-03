SCCG Management Brings Secondary Marketplace for Sports Betting to the US Market

SCCG Management Logo Company Logo for BetSwap, Inc.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management Founder, announces agreement with BetSwap, Inc., to bring its platform powering a secondary marketplace for sports bets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today that they have partnered with Toronto, Canada-based company, BetSwap, Inc., to bring their technology, enabling sportsbooks to offer secondary market sports bets to their customers.

Documentation on the BetSwap platform describes how sportsbook customers can sell or buy a bet on the BetSwap secondary market. Sellers control how much their bet price. Buyers can browse the marketplace to find bets no longer offered by the sportsbook and purchase them. BetSwap uses an advanced price prediction algorithm to suggest the perfect price for Sellers to sell a bet at, to ensure that value is maximized and the sale is quick. BetSwap will also display the better odds analysis to ensure the Buyer understands the benefit they are receiving in purchasing each bet.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, said, "What makes this capability great for customers is that bettors can directly participate in a BetSwap marketplace, finding buyers for sports bets, for example, made at odds no longer available to customers of their sportsbook. This locks in the cash out for the seller before the expiration of their bet slip. This is a level of flexibility that empowers sports bettors with more options and incremental revenue on secondary market transactions for the sportsbook. It's a solid win-win."

Brent Winston, Betswap Director, said, "We're very happy to be partnering with the SCCG team to bring BetSwap's secondary online marketplace technology to the sports betting world. SCCG has a proven track record of providing the industry with innovative products and services, and we believe that the SCCG team has the right expertise and vision to work with the BetSwap team to change the sports betting landscape. The BetSwap platform has the potential to bring a whole new market to the sports betting industry while concurrently engaging millions of users around the globe in a way they've never had available before. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with the SCCG team to make this happen."

ABOUT SCCG

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming talent acquisition, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management and governmental affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Visit SCCG Management at: https://sccgmanagement.com

ABOUT BETSWAP

BetSwap is the world's first and only fully integratable and customizable plug-in that creates an online secondary marketplace for sportsbooks. BetSwap provides benefits for both buyers and sellers and the sportsbook itself. Buyers can actively search for and purchase odds that are no longer available, not just passively accept current odds offered by the sportsbook. Sellers can lock in guaranteed profits as they see fit before the expiration of their bet slip, in addition to relying on the cash-out feature. Sportsbooks are able to offer a new and innovative platform to their users while using the BetSwap marketplace as an advertising tool and additional source of revenue.