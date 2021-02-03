Mxlpct Breaks Down Dax Eminem Rap God Remix Lyrics In YouTube Diss Documentary
EINPresswire.com/ -- The video, The Deconstruction of Dax(Dax Lazily Bites A Massive Deuce) - A Hip-Hop Diss Documentary Reaction to Dax's Eminem Rap God Remix, was posted to YouTube by Brooklyn, NY artist, The Maniacal Mxlpct on the evening of 2/1/21.
The reactionary 68 minute video contains side by side lyric comparisons between the rapper Dax’s Eminem Rap God Remix and artist Mxlpct’s A Massive Deuce. Mxlpct highlights dozens of exact word choices and similarities of schemes while comparing works. It briefly peers into Dax’s history of working with other artists and surrounding accusations.
Mxlpct released the 4 track, 2 song project A Massive Deuce on 11/2/20 as an “unknown” after a 15 year hiatus from recording. The 2 songs are Madman and YEESH(The B.E.A.S.T. Loop). A Massive Deuce is Mxlpct's 1st distributed release since dropping the Broken Blocks album in 2004.
YEESH(The B.E.A.S.T. Loop) is described as "1850+ words and 2498 syllables in under 6 minutes, surpassing the word counts of Eminem's "Rap God" (1560) and Harry Shotta's "Animal" (1771). YEESH lyrically loops back into itself, creating either a 1 word or 1850+ word double entendre with the opening word "Connectin'"."
The "I Don't Want Another Sorry (feat. Trippie Red)" rapper Dax’s Eminem Rap God Remix was released on 1/11/21.
