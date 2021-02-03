Quini Appoints Danny Brager, Victor Giacomin and Dale Stratton To Advisory Board
Wine and Beverage Alcohol Industry Veterans Broaden Quini’s Expertise in Innovation, Marketing and Application of Data
The group’s extraordinary experience will help extend Quini’s lead in the B2B wine consumer sensory data and analytics solutions space.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini® (http://www.quiniwine.com), the leader for sensory real-time data, analytics and technology solutions for the wine industry, today announced that Dale Stratton, Danny Brager and Victor Giacomin have joined the company’s advisory board.
With a combined 60 years of wine and alcoholic beverage industry experience with industry-leading organizations, the appointments strengthen Quini’s bench strength and access to critical knowledge to help guide product innovations and unlock new markets.
“I’m excited to welcome Danny, Dale and Victor to Quini’s advisory board,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO. “The group’s extraordinary experience will help extend Quini’s lead in the B2B wine consumer sensory data and analytics solutions space. This depth of expertise will also allow us to enter new growth markets, backed with critical sector intelligence to optimize our efforts and investments.”
“Tools that explore the intersection of wine and technology have always fascinated me and Quini hits that mark! Developing a platform that provides the voice of the consumer on taste is a real game changer for the industry,” said Stratton.
Dale Stratton is currently President, Wine Market Council. Most recently, Stratton was vice president of strategic insights at Constellation Brands where he spent over 13 years in various instrumental roles focused on consumer oriented growth and innovation. Prior, Stratton was Director, Consumer Insights, at E. & J. Gallo. Stratton’s illustrious career at Gallo spanned more than two decades.
“I was impressed by Quini's unique technology that helps wineries make better, faster and more cost efficient decisions about the quality of their wines by asking someone who really counts - the consumer!,” commented Brager.
Danny Brager, Principal, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, is an expert in beverage alcohol industry analysis and data. Brager is a 36 year Nielsen veteran where he most recently led the company’s beverage alcohol practice.
“There is a lot to like about Quini, as they help to connect consumer taste profiles to product development activities. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with Roger and his team to develop their vision for the company,” Giacomin stated.
Victor Giacomin is currently Senior VP Finance and Group Treasurer, Mark Anthony Group. During his 17-year experience with the Group, Giacomin has been instrumental, working with the leadership team, as the company has become one of the leading alcoholic beverage companies in North America. The Group has a strong portfolio of wineries, is the largest importer of wines & spirits in Canada and owns a category leading portfolio of ready-to-drink products, including the #1 growing beer brand in the USA, White Claw Hard Seltzer.
ABOUT QUINI
Quini is the leader in near real-time wine sensory data and technology solutions. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Quini a Nielsen Connected Partner. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). The Quini Data platform is co-funded by the National Research Council through the IRAP program. Quini’s investor group includes OKR Financial (www.okrfinancial.com) and private investors.
QUINI DATA Platform Explained