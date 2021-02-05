MaxLiving Welcomes Keynote Speaker, Dr. Edwin Cordero, to MLX Community
Sherman College of Chiropractic President, Dr. Edwin Cordero, Attends MaxLiving’s MLX Community as Keynote Speaker.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLX Community marks the start of a reinvigoration for the MaxLiving network in 2021 as doctors, teams, and students converge in Orlando for a weekend of education, networking, bonding, and healing. Throughout the weekend, guests will hear from a number of qualified speakers from MaxLiving’s own network as well as from Keynote speaker Dr. Edwin Cordero.
Dr. Edwin Cordero graduated from Life University’s College of Chiropractic in 1993 and is currently a practicing chiropractor in Boynton Beach, FL. He speaks frequently at chiropractic associations, conferences, and other organizations around the world, using his experience to inspire and motivate chiropractors, teams, and chiropractic students. In 2011, Dr. Cordero was named Chiropractor of the year by the Florida Chiropractic Society, and today he serves as president of Sherman College.
Sherman College is a private graduate college specializing in health sciences in Spartanburg, SC. This well-respected school is the site of one of MaxLiving’s Max U clubs, which provide support to students as they complete their studies and begin their careers in chiropractic.
MaxLiving is honored to welcome Dr. Cordero to its first convention of 2021 and look forward to his words of wisdom, encouragement, and inspiration to the MaxLiving community.
MaxLiving is a natural healthcare organization founded on five core principles of wellness. The 5 Essentials™ is a natural and effective way to maximize your health by integrating core chiropractic, mindset, nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure. Our vision of chiropractic and holistic healthcare is recognized through a group of chiropractor partners and practices. MaxLiving exists to transform lives by providing educational seminars, coaching programs, franchise opportunities, and nutritional products and services. We want to educate about the power of chiropractic care and empower people to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
