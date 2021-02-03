MaxLiving Hosts MLX Community Convention in the Pursuit of Chiropractic and Natural Health
MaxLiving is proud to announce its first convention of 2021: MLX Community.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first of three major conventions in 2021, MLX Community is a continuation of the pursuit of the MaxLiving mission to be THE standard for natural healthcare.
Following MLX Fearless, which was held in September of 2020 with great success, MLX Community features three days of training, guest speakers, community events, and more for the MaxLiving doctors, teams, students, and guests.
MLX Community seeks to provide a sense of unity and strength within the natural health community as we come out of the uncertainty and separation caused by COVID in 2020. As hundreds of attendees converge in Orlando, FL for this one-of-a-kind convention, MaxLiving provides a forum for networking, learning, and celebration.
This convention will feature sessions to assist Doctors of Chiropractic in successful business practices, marketing tactics, record keeping, and office workshops, just to name a few. MLX Community also features training breakouts for Chiropractic Assistants and Students of Chiropractic, assisting them in Best Practices, Nutrition, and more. Plus, this MLX features the first ever Spanish breakout training session, to be hosted for all of MaxLiving’s Spanish speaking offices in attendance.
This MLX will also feature a special honor for the outstanding members of the MaxLiving community: the Celebration and Awards Gala, to be hosted on February 6th during the convention. At this Gala, MaxLiving will present awards to the doctors, students, and team members that have gone above and beyond in the pursuit of healthcare excellence in 2020.
In a time when the standard of health is being questioned like never before, MLX Community rises to support the standardization of true natural health, both for the success of MaxLiving doctors, students, and teams, and for the health and well-being of the communities they reach with their great work.
MaxLiving is a natural healthcare organization founded on five core principles of wellness. The 5 Essentials™ is a natural and effective way to maximize your health by integrating core chiropractic, mindset, nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure. Our vision of chiropractic and holistic healthcare is recognized through a group of chiropractor partners and practices. MaxLiving exists to transform lives by providing educational seminars, coaching programs, franchise opportunities, and nutritional products and services. We want to educate about the power of chiropractic care and empower people to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
