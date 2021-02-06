MaxLiving Partners with Nonprofit spreadJOY to Provide Chiropractic Student Scholarships
MaxLiving sees flood of support for annual Chiropractic Student Scholarships, funded by donations from established Chiropractors in the MaxLiving Network.
In this current environment of fear, freedom loss, and restricted thought, our students need us more than ever.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxLiving is proud to announce an innovative partnership with non-profit organization spreadJOY to raise funds for Student Scholarships and the spreadJOY mission.
— Shel Hart, MaxLiving CEO
MaxLiving is founded thoroughly on the pursuit of health and the belief in chiropractic as a calling, which has led to the funding of the Max U student scholarships, which are offered to outstanding students in the MaxLiving Network each year to assist in their education and future success in the chiropractic community.
This year, this scholarship is provided in conjunction with donations to spreadJOY, a foundation with a mission to provide support to individuals and families facing difficult times due to illness and other harrowing complications.
MaxLiving holds close ties to the organization and is overjoyed to work with such a deserving foundation.
spreadyJOY was founded by Lindsay and Tom Stetson, who created the organization after experiencing serious health issues with their young son and discovering that Lindsay had metastatic cervical cancer.
Lindsay battled her cancer bravely for three years before gaining her angel wings on March 1, 2020.
In honor of her strength and her memory, spreadJOY works tirelessly to fulfill the needs of people going through difficult times in their lives. Whether someone has faced a perilous accident, a house fire, or an ongoing illness, spreadJOY wishes to provide support wherever it is needed.
This year, MaxLiving is working to provide funds to support this honorable mission in addition to funding the scholarships of its most deserving students. Funds for both spreadJOY and the student scholarships have come from the generous donations of individuals within the MaxLiving community, showing just how passionate the MaxLiving Network truly is.
To learn more about spreadJOY, click here.
To find out more about MaxLiving’s student program, Max U, click here.
MaxLiving is a natural healthcare organization founded on five core principles of wellness. The 5 Essentials™ is a natural and effective way to maximize your health by integrating core chiropractic, mindset, nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure. Our vision of chiropractic and holistic healthcare is recognized through a group of chiropractor partners and practices. MaxLiving exists to transform lives by providing educational seminars, coaching programs, franchise opportunities, and nutritional products and services. We want to educate about the power of chiropractic care and empower people to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
