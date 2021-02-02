Warren Weiss Insurance Agency Partners with Utica National
Warren Weiss Insurance Agency of Quakertown, PA has partnered with Utica National, a top provider of property and casualty insurance.
Quakertown-based independent insurance agency announces it will represent the products of Utica National, a top provider of property and casualty insurance.
We are committed to offering only the best insurance options for our clients, many of whom have sought our counsel for generations.”QUAKERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc., a third-generation insurance and risk management firm serving Upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley for 75 years, today announced it has joined the 2,000+ independent agents nationwide who represent the companies of Utica National Insurance Group.
— Brian Benner, Principal, Warren Weiss Insurance Agency
“It’s a pleasure to begin our partnership with Utica National,” said Brian Benner, Principal, Warren Weiss Insurance Agency. “We are committed to offering only the best insurance options for our clients, many of whom have sought our counsel for generations.”
Based in New Hartford, NY, Utica National is among the top 100 property and casualty insurance organizations in the United States and among the largest headquartered in New York State.
Utica National sells commercial insurance products through the independent agency system. Included among its specialties are products for graphic arts, educational institutions, volunteer fire departments, religious institutions, and one of the nation’s largest programs of professional liability coverage for insurance agents.
“The independent insurance agents that represent us are the key to helping consumers in their community have a choice of the company and coverages that fit their needs,” said Richard Creedon, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Utica National. “We’re pleased to be part of that choice, and we look forward to a long affiliation with Warren Weiss Insurance Agency.”
About Warren Weiss Insurance Agency, Inc.
Warren Weiss Agency is a leading insurance, risk management, and financial services firm in Quakertown, PA. Since 1946, Warren Weiss Agency has served families, individuals, and businesses throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Warren Weiss Agency develops comprehensive Risk Management plans and maintains multiple coverage types for clients including Auto, Home, Health, Life, and Business Insurance. Over seven decades, the agency has served thousands of neighbors and businesses throughout Pennsylvania, many of whom continue as clients to this day. To learn more, visit www.weissagency.com.
About Utica National Insurance Group
Utica National Insurance Group is a nationally recognized group of insurers, providing personal and commercial insurance products and services, with the second-largest errors and omissions business in the United States. The member companies of Utica National sell their products through more than 2,500 independent insurance agents and employ over 1,200 people countrywide. The lead insurance company of the group, Utica Mutual Insurance Company, was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York, with eleven offices. To learn more, visit www.uticanational.com.
Jill Whiskeyman
Simpatico Studios, LLC
844-782-411 x701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook