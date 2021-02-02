John Lennon Songwriting Contest Celebrates 25th Anniversary
John Lennon Songwriting Contests Looks For Love This Valentine's DayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Lennon Songwriting Contest was launched twenty-five years ago, fifteen years after the untimely death of music icon John Lennon. The venture was blessed by Yoko Ono Lennon who has been a hands-on participant in its growth and that of its offshoot, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus one year later which began its annual visits to schools and other venues across the country to provide hands on opportunities to students of all ages.
On its silver anniversary, the John Lennon Songwriting Contest (JLSC.com) is proud to announce the launch of the 2021 Contest for songwriters, bands and artists who can continue to avail themselves of the opportunity to be heard and to be awarded some of the more than $300,000 in cash and prizes from the best names in audio and music products.
Each year, there are 96 winners across 12 categories with 1 Song of the Year, 12 Lennon Awards, 24 Grand Prize winners, and 72 Finalists. Proceeds from the Contests help to support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus studio (lennonbus.org).
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Contest launched weekly contests to allow songwriters to win much needed gear and technology so they could continue to work while “Stuck At Home.” This week, all entrants will also qualify for a special “Love Song” contest which has become an annual Valentine’s Day event, offering additional gear giveaways from Audio-Technica, Gibson, Genelec, Neutrik, OWC, Reason Studios, and Sonicbids. Deadlines for the next two weekly contests are February 7 and 14. Past winners of the Love Song Contest have included Grammy winner Meghan Trainer who won in 2015.
Brian Rothschild, the Contests’ Co-Founder and Executive Director said, “Over the years, the positive response to the JLSC has been a testament to the enduring legacy of John Lennon’s work as an artist, songwriter, and activist. His words, music and deeds continue to inspire the next generation. Recently I interviewed a winner on our daily Instagram Live show (2p.m. Mon-Fri on @lennonbus) who was the daughter of a winner from 17 years ago -- Imagine! “
About the John Lennon Songwriting Contest:
The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, in its 23rd year, is the premiere international songwriting contest. The Contest is open year-round to amateur and professional songwriters who submit entries in any one of 12 categories in two Sessions with 72 Finalists, 24 Grand Prize Winners, 12 Lennon Award Winners and 1 Song of the Year. Entry fees from the contest help support the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus mobile recording studio that brings music education to students of all ages nationwide. The JLSC is sponsored by Gibson, Neutrik, OWC, Genelec, Audio-Technica, SSL, Skoog, König & Meyer, Centralized, Reason Studios, Sonicbids, Guitar Player, Bass Player and Electronic Musician Magazine.
