Amplifi and Salsify Keep 2020 Momentum, Taking Partnership to Next Level
Building from success in 2020, Amplifi's dedicated Salsify CoE will work in partnership with the Salsify team to drive sales and portfolio growthDALLAS, TX, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading information management consultancy, is pleased to announce its expanded collaboration with Salsify, a commerce experience management (CommerceXM) product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf.
"Our journey with Salsify is a true story of success when it comes to overall data strategy, collaboration, and partner trust," said John Phan, Amplifi Chief Revenue Officer. "Following our assessment of the Salsify platform last year, we delivered guidance that their team took to heart. They rapidly applied many of our recommendations — elevating the Salsify platform. We're incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished jointly so far, and we're excited for the future of our partnership."
In 2020, highlights from the Amplifi/Salsify partnership included:
- Publishing of an Amplifi Report, Under the Hood: Salsify PIM, available for download here.
- Appointment of Ametra Tipton as Salsify Practice Leader at Amplifi.
- Establishing a Salsify CoE at Amplifi, staffed with 14 Salsify experienced resources, providing internal enablement through platform knowledge and guided delivery.
- Joint sales momentum resulting in 20 projects delivered and 23 in-flight projects.
"Our Salsify Center of Excellence provides resources dedicated to the successful delivery of projects, along with partnering with our Salsify peers on portfolio management, growth, and knowledge expansion. It's been exciting to see significant sales growth as a direct result of our collaboration," said Tipton. "This momentum will continue in 2021 — including speaking at Digital Shelf Delivery, Salsify’s upcoming virtual partner summit."
“As demand for digital shelf technologies continues to grow, partnerships with leading consultancies like Amplifi are essential for Salsify’s continued success,” said Dan Herman, SVP of Partners and Alliances at Salsify. “They have been an invaluable part of our partner ecosystem for the past few years, and we are looking forward to seeing the results of our expanded partnership in 2021.”
"Today, enterprises want and require more from their digital solutions, particularly in light of the rapid rise of eCommerce following the pandemic," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Last year, we saw Salsify take a focused and driven response to these market changes by pushing past standard features and functions. We are very impressed with the Salsify team and they have delivered a platform that empowers enterprise brand manufacturers to create incredible commerce experiences across all digital channels. Now, in 2021, Salsify is ready to disrupt the market and achieve significant growth while Amplifi is fully committed to help deliver this solution to their clients."
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices.
About Salsify
Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.
For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.
