CCHR: Experts Warn – Psychiatric Drugs May Cause More Harm Than Help

Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects.

Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects.

According to the World Health Organization, some 50 million people have dementia. Close to 10 million cases of dementia occur every year.

According to the World Health Organization, some 50 million people have dementia. Close to 10 million cases of dementia occur every year.

Dementia is extremely debilitating with memory loss and decline in cognitive functions lead to loss of independent functioning.

Dementia is extremely debilitating with memory loss and decline in cognitive functions lead to loss of independent functioning.

Beyond such medicines being ineffective for treating the symptoms at hand, they can cause added health problems and even, as a 2015 study found, hasten death.

Beyond such medicines being ineffective for treating the symptoms at hand, they can cause added health problems and even, as a 2015 study found, hasten death.

Research long ago identified the dangers of prescribing antipsychotic medications to dementia patients.

Research long ago identified the dangers of prescribing antipsychotic medications to dementia patients.

Studies have suggested that psychiatric drugs may do more harm than good, especially in the long-term.

We are demanding that these side effects are made officially known and announced to any potential patients and their families before being prescribed.”
— Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antipsychotics, also known as neuroleptics, are a class of medication primarily used to manage psychosis, principally in schizophrenia but also in a range of other psychotic disorders. They are also the mainstay together with mood stabilizers in the treatment of bipolar disorder. [1] However, there is one main problem -- The use of antipsychotics may result in many unwanted side effects. [1]

Serious Side Effects

Antipsychotics have numerous serious and debilitating side effects including:

Movement effects: Tremors, muscle stiffness and tics can occur. The higher the dose, the more severe these effects.

Dizziness: Feelings of dizziness may occur, especially when getting up from a sitting or lying position.

Weight gain: Some drugs are thought to affect people’s sense of having had enough to eat. They can also be sedating. These two effects can result in weight gain, which can increase a person’s risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Diabetes: Schizophrenia is a risk factor for diabetes. Antipsychotic drugs can increase this risk.

Agitation and sedation: Some people feel “wired” and unable to stop moving when taking antipsychotics. This effect may be mistaken for a worsening of illness rather than a side-effect of the medication. These same drugs can also have the opposite effect, making people feel tired. Some people may feel either wired or tired, and some may feel both at the same time.

Tardive dyskinesia: For every year that a person takes antipsychotic medication, there is a five per cent chance of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD), a condition that causes people to have repetitive involuntary movements.

Neuroleptic malignant syndrome: This rare but serious complication is usually associated with the use of high doses of typical antipsychotics early in treatment. Signs include fever, muscle stiffness and delirium. [2]

Neuroleptic and Antipsychotics

Neuroleptic refers to the effects of antipsychotic drugs have on a patient, especially with regards to their cognitive and behavioral abilities. “Neuroleptic drugs may produce a state of apathy, lack of initiative and limited range of emotion. In psychotic patients, neuroleptic drugs cause a reduction in confusion and agitation and tend to normalize psychomotor activity. The term comes from the Greek "lepsis" meaning a taking hold.” [3] 

Why Antipsychotics and Dementia May Not Mix

Dementia is a world-wide problem. According to the World Health Organization, some 50 million people have dementia. Close to 10 million cases of dementia occur every year. [5] Dementia is extremely debilitating with memory loss and decline in cognitive functions lead to loss of independent functioning. This of course places a huge burden and impact on the families and medical professionals. Unscrupulous medical professionals attempted to treat dementia with antipsychotic medications.

“Research long ago identified the dangers of prescribing antipsychotic medications to dementia patients — and the Food and Drug Administration began including black box warnings on the two different classes of the drugs in the mid-2000s — but doctors and families still might not be fully aware of the implications of doing so. Beyond such medicines being ineffective for treating the symptoms at hand, they can cause added health problems and even, as a 2015 study found, hasten death.” [6]

CCHR’s Stand on Antipsychotics

Antipsychotic drugs cause major damage to the individuals taking them and to their families. The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is demanding that these side effects are made officially known and announced to any potential patients and their families before being prescribed. A knowledgeable public is a strong public and this information should not be withheld from them or buried in fine print. “some studies have suggested that antipsychotics may do more harm than good, especially in the long-term. Some researchers have raised concerns over the toxic effects of these medications.” [4]

“It is quite hypocritical to tout the benefits of antipsychotics while knowing the mounting disastrous side effects that come with these drugs,” stated Diane Stein President of CCHR Florida. [3] “Medical professionals should examine the evidence and fully investigating for themselves instead of blindly following the dictates of the pharmaceutical industry.”

CCHR is insisting that medical practitioners and drug manufacturers openly reveal these devastating and incapacitating side effects to their patients. For more information on psychiatric drug side effects or to report psychiatric abuse please visit www.cchrflorida.org or call 1-800-782-2878.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

Sources:
[1] Antipsychotic
https://www.medicinenet.com/antipsychotic/definition.htm
[2] Antipsychotic Medications
https://www.camh.ca/en/health-info/mental-illness-and-addiction-index/antipsychotic-medication#:~:text=These%20two%20effects%20can%20result,stop%20moving%20when%20taking%20antipsychotics
[3] DEFINITION OF NEUROLEPTIC
https://www.rxlist.com/neuroleptic/definition.htm
[4] A doctor argues psychiatric drugs do more harm than good https://www.businessinsider.com/doctor-argues-psychiatric-drugs-do-more-harm-than-good-2015-5
[5] Dementia https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia
[6] Why Antipsychotics and Dementia May Not Mix
https://labblog.uofmhealth.org/rounds/why-antipsychotics-and-dementia-may-not-mix

Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 (727) 422-8820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

CCHR: I Choose Life - The Elderly and Antipsychotics

You just read:

CCHR: Experts Warn – Psychiatric Drugs May Cause More Harm Than Help

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 (727) 422-8820
Company/Organization
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
109 N. Fort Harrison Ave
Clearwater, Florida, 33755
United States
+1 7274228820
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

Our Website

More From This Author
CCHR: Experts Warn – Psychiatric Drugs May Cause More Harm Than Help
CCHR Warns: Information Withheld Concerning Safety of Antidepressants
CCHR Warning: The Horrors of Addiction - Craving Psychotropics
View All Stories From This Author