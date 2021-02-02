Proper Capital Redeployment is Critical for EB-5 Investor Visas, Experts to Give Best Practices Webinar
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Redeployment Best Practices –Remain Compliant and Avoid Issues” with guest panelists Ronnie Fieldstone and Jay Rosen of national law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Leir, on Thursday, February 4, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Once invested, the investor’s capital must remain fully invested and at risk while he or she is in the immigration process with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In the event that the business enterprise using the EB-5 capital repays early following a sale or refinance, the funds must be redeployed into another eligible investment. USCIS has issued stringent guidelines regarding redeployment and applies considerable scrutiny during the adjudication process, so it is imperative that EB-5 fund managers and regional centers understand and adhere to the rules.
“The EB-5 visa is a very good option for foreign nationals seeking U.S. residency. If the investment is chosen carefully, it is a certain path to a green card. In some cases, project sponsors sell early or cash out the lenders and equityholders, creating an urgent situation for EB-5 investors. Redeployment must be done properly to ensure all investors can successfully complete the immigration process.” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, is a full-service law firm with 16 offices and more than 400 attorneys. The firm has one of the largest EB-5 practices and works with immigrant investors and project developers on all aspects of the EB-5 program.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, is a full-service law firm with 16 offices and more than 400 attorneys. The firm has one of the largest EB-5 practices and works with immigrant investors and project developers on all aspects of the EB-5 program.
