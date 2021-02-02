Dawoodi Bohras Launch "Happy Nests" Initiative to Reduce Plastic Waste
Houston Bohra “Supermoms” Teach Daughters to Grow Herbs in Recycled Plastic
Each of us must reduce, reuse, recycle, and upcycle if we want to help save our earth.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer moms from the Dawoodi Bohra community of Houston today launched Happy Nests, a global Bohra initiative to reuse and upcycle plastic materials that would otherwise be trashed, and to raise awareness of the damage that plastic is doing to the environment.
— Tasneem Maimoon
Local Bohra “Supermoms” are teaching their daughters to think of creative ideas to ensure that more of the plastic they use every day such as milk cartons, yoghurt tubs, and shampoo bottles can be “upcycled” - or given alternative uses, such as planters for growing kitchen herbs.
On Sunday, mothers and daughters gathered in the grounds of their community masjid (while observing CDC guidelines and local COVID19 regulations to ensure the event was held safely) to showcase their creativity and share ideas. Tasneem Maimoon and Tasneem Raja of Happy Threads provided a demonstration on how to use recycled plastic containers to grow herbs and flowers, and shared tips on smart ways to incorporate everyday waste materials like cloth, plastics, toilet paper tubes, and foil into the planting process. All attendees were given seeds and potting compost for their upcycled plastic planters.
By creating awareness of the benefits of reuse and upcycling, and the damage caused by plastics, Happy Threads hopes to reduce the volume of plastic waste in landfills. In particular, Happy Threads strives to encourage young people to be more mindful of their environment and generate good habits.
An organizer of the event, Farida Jamali, said, “It is very important that we teach the next generation how to conserve our resources.”
Tasneem Maimoon, another of the event's organizers, said, “It is sad and alarming to know how much plastic and waste goes into our oceans, and the harm it causes marine life. Now more than ever with the pandemic, millions of single-use disposable masks and gloves are being thrown away, which is making the dire situation worse. Each of us must reduce, reuse, recycle, and upcycle if we want to help save our earth.”
Happy Nests is part of Turning the Tide, a global Bohra initiative to eliminate single-use plastic and rid bodies of water of plastic pollution. Bohras regularly lead practical efforts to protect, enhance and clean-up the natural environment where they live while raising awareness of the need for sustainable development.
About The Dawoodi Bohras of Houston
The Dawoodi Bohras of Houston have lived and worked peacefully in and around Houston for decades. Over 500 families congregate at the Mohammadi Masjid on Coventry Park Drive. As patriotic Americans, Bohras are committed to working with all communities in order to make a positive contribution to society. Many of the values at the core of the Bohra faith - including eradicating poverty and hunger, improving health and education, female empowerment, avoiding waste, and preserving the natural environment - align very closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For centuries, Bohras around the world have been living their lives according to these principles, regularly taking practical action to support members of society who most need help.
About Turning the Tide
Turning the Tide is a global drive to eliminate single-use plastic and rid bodies of water of plastic pollution. Dawoodi Bohra men, women, and children of the faith regularly volunteer in cities ranging from Houston to Seattle to Dubai to Nairobi and Mumbai to clean up waterways in their neighborhoods and encourage everyone to lead more sustainable lives, with the goal of eliminating the consumption of single-use plastic. A video by the Bohras, Turning the Tide Against Plastic Pollution – The Dawoodi Bohras, explains more about the initiative and calls on everyone to harbor a greater sense of responsibility to the environment.
