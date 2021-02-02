VL OMNI Announces Partnership Excellent Zephyr

VL OMNI and Excellent Zephyr announce a newly formed partnership to bring agile and scalable data integration to enterprise Merchants in the United Kingdom.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VL OMNI, agile point to multi channel data integration platform, announces its partnership with Excellent Zephyr. The newly formed partnership between Excellent Zephyr and VL OMNI will extend the reach of Excellent Zephyr into even more applications while also allowing customers of Excellent Zephyr to match data movements with business rules in a single movement on an agile, scalable and elastic data integration platform.

Both companies have similar partnerships with LS Retail, Statement Agency (IDHL), and Shipstation. The partnership with Excellent Zephyr will allow VL OMNI to extend its offering of moving data seamlessly through retailers’ infrastructure as they grow their businesses while simultaneously helping current and future Excellent Zephyr customers integrate with a broader and more complex range of applications.

"The VL OMNI team is very excited to announce our partnership with Excellent Zephyr,” says Torrey Lapenskie, Growth Initiatives at VL OMNI. “Both Excellent Zephyr and VL OMNI serve the same rapidly-growing ecommerce and multichannel market in the United Kingdom, and both see the true value of creating agile, scalable, highly-functional applications that serve a unique group of merchants. Both Excellent Zephyr and VL OMNI are already well poised to help enterprise solution merchants reap the rewards of becoming highly efficient.”

About VL OMNI:

VL OMNI is an integration platform partner for real-time, agile, and scalable iPaaS (Integration Platform-as-a-Service) data integration. We empower businesses to accelerate growth by integrating their systems, channels, partners, and applications together in ways that matter most to them. Top global multichannel merchants trust us to move data seamlessly through their infrastructure as they grow, expand, and accelerate their business.

