XtremeLabs partners with Ascend Education to launch innovative Microsoft Training.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs, in conjunction with partner Ascend Education, announces a strategic initiative to fulfill the curriculum needs of thousands of colleges and universities worldwide for Microsoft technology courses.

XtremeLabs has partnered with Ascend Education to deliver the highest quality Microsoft training solution to the market. The training solution includes curated video lessons, textbook quality written instruction, practice assessments, and immersive virtual hands-on labs.

“There is a tremendous need for high-quality Microsoft educational content,” stated Rocky Steele, President of Ascend Education. “We are delighted to partner with XtremeLabs to deliver this critical solution to colleges, universities, and other educational partners.”

“We are really excited to work with Ascend Education to develop amazing content and solutions for the academic community,” added Ahmar Abbas, CEO of XtremeLabs LLC. “Digital skills are essential for the workforce of the future, and our new solutions will arm the learners with these skills.”

Instructor access to Ascend Education Microsoft content will be made available on a rolling basis as courses are completed, beginning April 15. Ascend Microsoft technical courses will include, but are not limited to the following:

● Windows Server

● Azure

● Desktop

● Developer

● SharePoint

● SQL, and more

“We are very excited to work with XtremeLabs and Ascend Education and use their solution for our Microsoft certification training program,” said Prof. Robert McMillen, computer science professor, and video course author in the Portland Oregon area. “This solution is not only very rich in content but also very timely as the MOAC (Microsoft Official Academic Course) program is sunsetting in Q1 of 2021.”

Ascend Education and XtremeLabs solution will be available in private beta soon and will be generally available in the coming months. For more information visit ascendeducation.com/microsoft-training.

About Ascend Education: Located in Utah’s booming Silicon Slopes region, Ascend Education is one of the fastest-growing technical education companies in the United States. With significant executive and related industry experience, and one of the most complete cloud-based training solutions on the market, Ascend has become a leader in the training space for universities and colleges, both domestically and internationally.

About XtremeLabs: XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations, and certifications. XtremeLabs has over 12000 hands-on labs that cover subjects such as coding, security, data science, machine learning, networking, and other technologies. For more information, you can visit our website at www.xtremelabs.io.