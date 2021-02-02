Deliforce Launches New SaaS Platform for Delivery Management & Last-Mile Delivery
Deliforce is an enterprise-grade delivery management software, Offers a delivery tracking solution that meets the end-to-end needs of your logistics business.
Clients rely on us due to the custom made solutions delivered to them on time providing scalable and affordable services”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deliforce has brought up with the latest concept of the new Saas platform as delivery management system giving advanced tools and technologies to the building of a delivery network chain enhancing the last-mile delivery system. The global digitisation has enabled instant execution of last-mile services with advanced technical strategies. With the assistance of the Saas platform for delivery service, shippers can cut costing and proffer premium delivery solutions to customers globally. India has been able to garner a position in the last mile delivery system, encouraging more delivery service levels at a specific time. From simplifying deliveries of various small-scale and mid-size businesses to start-ups, they have helped delivery enterprises to reach their business goals on time.
— Chandru S
The platform has multiple features comprising software technologies, highlights for last-mile shipments, delivery transparency, visibility, status updates, last-mile dispatch and various others. The platform has the capability of monitoring a number of functionalities such as route optimization, online tracking, signature capture, and documentation of track records. By utilizing the last mile delivery management software, businesses are able to serve the ever-increasing user requirements. From administering an effective platform for task scheduling to delivery subjects, tracking and tracing, the last-mile delivery system can serve all purposes on time.
With our Saas based last-mile delivery system, it can be run on different interfaces providing flexibility to users to run on multiple platforms. The key functionalities of the SaaS platform have made it top-notch delivery management and last-mile delivery system administering tailor-made solutions to users globally.
For every aspect of B2C and B2B enterprises, it has become one of the reliable sources to proffer same-day delivery making the business operations efficient with time. With the increasing on-demand requirement of online orders of consumers on the same day, different ecommerce platforms have committed to offering same-day delivery of products to customers. This puts emphasis on the applicability of the Field Service Management System from delivering healthcare supplies to retail merchandise goods. The delivery management system is developed with the best technological advancements and advanced strategies that are centred at giving secured end solutions on time. As a result, users don’t have to think about the security of the data relating to the delivery management system.
Usability of the delivery management service
Real Time visibility
By means of eradicating the poor traditional method of delivery management, the Delivery Management Software provides real time tracking and visibility to all delivery functionalities. They show delivery status through notifications and updates.
Increased work process efficiency
The seasoned developers always try to leverage the efficiency of last-mile delivery software so that it can make deliveries optimized as well as error-free. With the assistance of optimised last-mile delivery management, enterprises can save labour and cost at the same time.
Meeting on-demand delivery of customers
By the effective utilization of modern technology of Delivery Management Software, enterprises can amplify customer satisfaction through seamless operations and on-time delivery. The customers can easily tackle the system and obtain delivery notifications, status updates, scheduling, and many others.
Augmented productivity and growth
The software helps to maintain correspondence between the different departments and support flexible workflow. This, in turn, helps to promote the productivity of the enterprise with seamless work processes between the various departments.
Better route optimisations
There are times when the recipient receives late deliveries due to heavy traffic or road jams. This generally happens as a result of the inefficient routes that the map shows. However, with the latest delivery management software, one can adopt the optimised route algorithms ensuring the driver travel optimised routes to complete parcel deliveries within a short time frame.
About Deliforce
Deliforce is a SaaS based delivery management software company, founded in 2017. proffers premium quality services of the last mile delivery system. As the pioneers in the delivery management systems, Deliforce focusses on proffering flexible delivery solutions that assist them in operating their business functionalities effectively. Aimed at providing same-day delivery, the Last Mile delivery tracking software enables completely customizable solutions, automation of dispatch procedure, order allocation, real time route optimization, customer tracking application, delivery scheduling and electronic proof of delivery. Over the years, the company has developed and served clients of topmost brands such as Tech Mahindra, Godrej, Basket, etc. They are dedicated to administering services in distinct sectors such as hotel management, logistics enterprises, food ordering and delivery, parcel delivery, grocery ordering and delivery, healthcare sectors and so forth. With custom quality solutions and delivery services, it has become one of the leading last-mile delivery service providers in Bangalore, India.
Chandru Ss
CEO
+1 3027299040
support@deliforce.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Deliforce - Delivery Management and Last Mile Delivery Tracking Software