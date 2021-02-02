AAEON Partners with KingTiger and AMI to Accelerate Deployment of iMS Memory Error Prevention Software
KingTiger developed iMS memory error prevention software embedded with Aptio® V UEFI BIOS Firmware from AMI, testing with AAEON hardware, available in 2021.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in edge computing solutions, collaborated with KingTiger, a leader in memory testing solutions, to help with testing and developing their intelligent Memory Surveillance (iMS) memory error prevention software. Developed in conjunction with AMI, a leading provider of firmware, manageability and security solutions for the global computing industry, this innovative software, which is embedded in Aptio V UEFI Firmware from AMI, allows systems to avoid memory errors without ECC support, ensuring secure, reliable, and accurate data reporting in edge computing and big data systems.
Data integrity is a vital for a wide range of big data and data-based applications. From medical records to finance, memory errors can wreak havoc on accuracy, reliability and even data safety and security. For larger and more powerful computing systems, this is usually solved with the use of error-correcting code (ECC) memory. However, ECC memory is often limited based on whether or not the processor chipsets support this hardware solution. This often requires developers and users to upgrade their hardware platforms to higher performance, and thus more expensive, platforms where the extra power and cost are otherwise unjustified, such as in edge computing applications.
KingTiger, specialists in memory testing solutions, recently developed iMS, a software-based approach to error correction memory. The iMS, or intelligent Memory Surveillance, software is deployable on platforms which otherwise don’t support ECC memory, allowing developers and users to use platforms with more appropriate processing capabilities, saving costs while maintaining data integrity. The software can detect erroneous bits and mask them before they cause errors within the data and avoid system crashes. iMS provides an advantage over ECC memory in that it can detect and mask an unlimited number of bits, whereas ECC memory is typically limited to one bit per address. It also, in effect, extends the lifecycle of memory/RAM modules by being able to handle a greater number of error bits.
KingTiger worked with AMI to integrate the iMS software into Aptio V UEFI BIOS Firmware from AMI. As longtime users of AMI’s UEFI BIOS Firmware and with expertise in OEM/ODM platform testing, AAEON provided support through testing the iMS integrated Aptio V UEFI Firmware on a range of platforms featuring the 8th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors (formerly Whiskey Lake). Thanks to these efforts, KingTiger is officially launching iMS, and AAEON will soon be offering the Aptio V UEFI Firmware with embedded iMS on their 8th Generation Intel Core based products in early 2021, and plans to have the KingTiger iMS featured on the soon to be released lineup of platforms with 11th Generation Intel® Core™ U processors (formerly Tiger Lake).
About KingTiger
KingTiger Techology Inc. (KTi), is a well-known DRAM tester & memory testing technology provider from Toronto, Canada, with over three decades expertise in memory upgrade solution from devices to systems. KTi has helped Intel, Dell, HPE, Inspur, even Apple to build most stable memory application/systems using its proprietary memory technology.
For more information about KingTiger and iMS visit http://kingtigertech.com/ims/
About AMI
Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, the mission of AMI is to power, manage and secure the world’s connected digital infrastructure by providing best-in-class UEFI and remote management firmware, security solutions, development tools and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded/IoT systems. In line with its foundational technology focus, AMI is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), DMTF (formerly known as the Distributed Management Task Force), the NIST National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan to better serve its customers. For more information on AMI, its products or services, visit ami.com.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, as well as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
