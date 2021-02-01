$1 Million Powerball® Ticket Purchased in Mississippi!

JACKSON, MISS. – A Vicksburg player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Mississippi has won $1 million!

A ticket sold at Fastway on Cherry at 1217 Cherry Street in Vicksburg for the Saturday, January 30, drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing are: 01-02-07-52-61 with a Power Ball of 04 and a Power Play of 3x.

“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Saturday’s $1 million Powerball winner is the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball in Mississippi! The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions®.”

Additionally, today brought in several winners including:

$100,000: A Greenville player won on a Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Rick’s Express on N. Broadway St., Greenville. Gold Rush, along with Valentines Day Doubler, went on sale January 5, 2021.

$15,000: A Raleigh player won on a Solid Gold scratch-off game purchased from Short Stop #2 on White Oak Ave., Raleigh.

$5,000: A Columbus man won on a $200,000 Bonus Jackpot scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4110 on Hwy. 45 N., Columbus.

$5,000: A Liberty woman won on a 10x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from B-Kwik #5 on Hwy. 24 S., Centreville.

$4,000: A Decatur woman won on a Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Fair Market Newton on Northside Plaza, Newton.

$2,000: A Waynesboro man won on a Mega Ca$h scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s on Robinson St., Waynesboro.

New Games!

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

$1—Lucky 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75 Win up to $7,000!

$2—Lucky Green Tripler: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.25. Win up to $20,000!

$5—Diamond Mine 10x: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $100,000

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

