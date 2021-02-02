THE EBONY HILLBILLIES INK AN ARTIST & BRAND CONSULTING DEAL WITH COLLECTIVE EVOLUTION
On behalf of EH MUSIC and The Ebony Hillbillies, we are excited to work with the uber talented Collective Evolution Executive Team on the next phase of this great American musical legacy in 2021.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ebony Hillbillies are pleased and excited to announce their new Artist & Brand Consulting Deal with AirPlay Direct’s consulting division, Collective Evolution.
— AB Walker, EH Music - The Ebony Hillbillies
From the street corners of Manhattan to the hallowed stages of Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to TV appearances on the BBC and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” The Ebony Hillbillies are a true phenomenon, reviving the lost art form and American legacy of string band music for a whole new generation. Continuing to bring a fresh urgency to the genre for a 21st Century world in need of some deep musical education.
AB Walker, says, "On behalf of EH MUSIC and The Ebony Hillbillies, we are excited to work with the uber talented Collective Evolution Executive Team on the next phase of this great American musical legacy in 2021."
"Joyous, athletic, ancient, modern, and eternal, the Ebony Hillbillies don’t just tell an important story about our country and keep an essential part of our musical heritage alive, but they entertain, magically, majestically, gracefully, and energetically," said Tim Sommer, SHO. "A pile of passionate, high-end musicians who apply their skill to filling this old tradition with beautiful new life, it’s likely you won’t see a more engaging, entertaining, and purely joyful band all year.
“Having the opportunity to contribute to, and work this closely with a true national treasure and cultural phenomenon of this caliber is one of the great invitations and opportunities of a lifetime," says Robert Weingartz, Executive Director - Collective Evolution. "This experience is further amplified as The Ebony Hillbillies are currently in the process of creating new art and music of historical relevance… while simultaneously continuing to further define their legacy. It is certainly a moment in time that I will always treasure and never forget. You don’t want to miss out on being involved with this movement and moment in time… get involved!”
About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 45,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
