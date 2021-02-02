D1 College Athlete and MBA Student Launches Indiegogo to Fund Innovative Fashion Brand

Tylmen's Zero Emissions, Electric Store Front Tylmen Custom Suits Support Tylmen's crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to make custom, sustainable fashion available to all.

Funds Raised Will be Used to Support Zero Emissions Storefront, New Product Innovation

I believe integrating technology and sustainability is the next evolution of retail that will make Tylmen products accessible throughout the entire country.” — Lloyd Yates, CEO and founder of Tylmen

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few things command respect and inspire confidence like a great suit. And it’s something every man deserves to own regardless of income or age. That’s why Tylmen, an innovative fashion brand, is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to support affordable new product design, manufacturing, and their first zero emissions storefront. Tylmen produces custom tailored suits and patented pocket squares that double as face masks. It was founded by Lloyd Yates, a former Big Ten football player and graduate student at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Yates created Tylmen as a way to help his fellow athletes and other fashion-conscious men customize their style.

The Indiegogo campaign launches February 1, 2021 and runs through the end of the month. It will provide funds for Tylmen to accomplish its mission of selling high quality, custom tailored suits at the low price of $599. The company plans to bring this product to customers through the use of an electric van, integrated with 3D scanning and augmented reality technologies that will take more than 200 measurements to help determine the best fit and style for each person’s suit.

“As a current graduate student, I know how difficult it can be to get a custom suit. Suits provide a new level of confidence, and I want to make sure there is an affordable, high quality option out there for every kind of consumer,” said Lloyd Yates, CEO and founder of Tylmen. “I believe integrating technology and sustainability is the next evolution of retail that will make Tylmen products accessible throughout the entire country. The launch of our zero emissions storefront and electric van will help us meet this goal.”

Following the Indiegogo campaign this month, Tylmen plans to open its first zero emissions storefront in Chicago in Summer 2022. After the opening, the company will hit the road with the electric van and launch the Tylmen Tour, stopping in 15-20 major cities across the country. In each location, Tylmen will partner with local organizations to fundraise and support community initiatives.

About Tylmen:

In 2016, Lloyd Yates created Tylmen out of his university dorm room as a way to provide affordable, high quality apparel for millennials. The company began with accessories, including pocket squares and ties, to bring back customized style. As the brand has evolved, Tylmen’s mission is to integrate technology, sustainability and accessibility to create the best fitting, custom tailored suits available on the market. For additional information, visit https://www.thetylmen.com

The Tylmen Electric Store Front. Zero emissions store for custom suits.