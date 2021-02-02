Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 1, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

James A. Rhodes State College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Fairfield City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Life Skills-Cliff Park High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

New Richmond Exempted Village School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Leetonia Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

East Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Melanie S. Klein, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Noble Academy Cleveland

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Greenville City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Washington Court House City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Performance Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Kids Care Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Performance Academy Eastland

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Northern Buckeye Education Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wauseon Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Kenston Local School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Beavercreek City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Colerain Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lighthouse Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Indian Creek Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lakeland Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Amherst Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy - Lorain

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Horizon Science Academy Youngstown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Litchfield Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

City Day Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Northmont City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Putnam

Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Ontario Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Summit

Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Orrville City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Rittman Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

