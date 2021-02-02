Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
James A. Rhodes State College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Belmont
Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Butler
Fairfield City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clark
Life Skills-Cliff Park High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clermont
New Richmond Exempted Village School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbiana
Leetonia Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
East Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Melanie S. Klein, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Noble Academy Cleveland
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Greenville City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fayette
Washington Court House City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Columbus Performance Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Kids Care Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Performance Academy Eastland
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Northern Buckeye Education Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Wauseon Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Kenston Local School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
Beavercreek City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Colerain Township
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lighthouse Community School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jefferson
Indian Creek Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Lakeland Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Amherst Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Toledo City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Horizon Science Academy Youngstown
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Litchfield Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
City Day Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Northmont City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Paulding
Paulding Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Putnam
Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Ontario Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Summit
Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Orrville City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Rittman Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
