For Immediate Release:

February 1, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen James A. Rhodes State College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Belmont Bridgeport Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Butler Fairfield City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Life Skills-Cliff Park High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana Leetonia Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga East Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy-Denison Middle School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Melanie S. Klein, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Noble Academy Cleveland IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Greenville City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fayette Washington Court House City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Columbus Performance Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Kids Care Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Performance Academy Eastland IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Northern Buckeye Education Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Wauseon Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Kenston Local School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Beavercreek City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Colerain Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lighthouse Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Indian Creek Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Lakeland Community College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Amherst Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Horizon Science Academy - Lorain IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Toledo City School District IPA CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Horizon Science Academy Youngstown IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Litchfield Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery City Day Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Northmont City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Pickaway Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Putnam Pandora-Gilboa Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Ontario Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Summit Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc. IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Orrville City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Rittman Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111