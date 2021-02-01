Honoring Black History Month, 2021

“We must never forget that Black History is American History. The achievements of African Americans have contributed to our nation’s greatness.” — Yvette Clarke

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is proud to honor Black History Month 2021, which starts today.

It’s only been fairly recently—1976—that America has devoted a set period of time to acknowledge the significant contributions African American men and women have played in the history of our nation. We reaffirm our commitment to the historic and ongoing struggles for justice and equality for all.

In politics, business, foreign affairs, technology and civil rights, our African American neighbors have played influential roles while facing the ugliness of prejudice and racial discrimination. It took courage for civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and historical figures like Claudette Colvin, Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman, and Thurgood Marshall to blaze the trail and create history. But there are many more, whose names we don’t know, who fought in wars, created businesses, and led communities in order to build a stronger and united nation.

We honor the tremendous sacrifice of those who excel even in the face of bigotry, which unfortunately still exists in our society. We encourage you to learn more about the prominent and courageous African American leaders and trailblazers that have forever changed our country.

###

