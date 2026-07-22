Attorney General Brown announces $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition

If You Bought Certain Generic Prescription Drugs in the United States Between May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019, You Could be Eligible for Money

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Attorney General Brown today joined a coalition of 48 states and territories announcing a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark to resolve allegations that it engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy with other generic drug manufacturers to inflate prices, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.

As part of the settlement agreement, Glenmark will cooperate with the states in the ongoing multistate litigation against 33 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. The company has further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

“Generic drugs are created to be the affordable option. Glenmark broke that promise to Utah families by manipulating prices behind the scenes and driving up drug prices,” said Attorney General Derek Brown. “This settlement holds Glenmark accountable and gives Utahns who were overcharged a path to compensation.”

Utah and its citizens should recover approximately $258,542.

The Glenmark settlement follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, and Heritage totaling $66.95 million. This latest settlement comes as the States prepare for the first trial concerning this conspiracy expected to begin in Hartford, Connecticut in late 2026.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email [email protected] or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

States and territories settling today with Glenmark include: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.