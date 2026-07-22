Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/13/26-7/17/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, July 13 12:00 pm: Lunch meeting Salt Lake City Tuesday, July 14 1:00 pm: Financial Crimes Division meeting Hybrid Wednesday, July 15 Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho. 9:00 am: Case briefing Virtual 5:15 pm: Media interview Virtual Thursday, July 16 Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho. 11:05 am: Media interview Virtual 2:45 pm: Spoke at Rocky Mountain Economic Summit Friday, July 17 11:30 am: SafeUT and School Safety Commission meeting Virtual 1:00 pm: Briefing with Senior Staff Virtual

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