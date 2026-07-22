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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/13/26-7/17/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, July 13 

12:00 pm: Lunch meeting 

Salt Lake City  

Tuesday, July 14 

1:00 pm: Financial Crimes Division meeting 

Hybrid  

Wednesday, July 15 

Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho.  

9:00 am: Case briefing 

Virtual  

5:15 pm: Media interview 

Virtual  

Thursday, July 16 

Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho. 

11:05 am: Media interview 

Virtual  

2:45 pm: Spoke at Rocky Mountain Economic Summit 

Friday, July 17 

11:30 am: SafeUT and School Safety Commission meeting 

Virtual  

1:00 pm: Briefing with Senior Staff 

Virtual  

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/13/26-7/17/26

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