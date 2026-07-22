Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/13/26-7/17/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, July 13
12:00 pm: Lunch meeting
Salt Lake City
Tuesday, July 14
1:00 pm: Financial Crimes Division meeting
Hybrid
Wednesday, July 15
Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho.
9:00 am: Case briefing
Virtual
5:15 pm: Media interview
Virtual
Thursday, July 16
Attorney General Brown attended and spoke at the Rocky Mountain Economic Summit in Victor, Idaho.
11:05 am: Media interview
Virtual
2:45 pm: Spoke at Rocky Mountain Economic Summit
Friday, July 17
11:30 am: SafeUT and School Safety Commission meeting
Virtual
1:00 pm: Briefing with Senior Staff
Virtual
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