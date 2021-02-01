DC Courts Have Continued COVID Operations Through March 31

Given the current status of the pandemic and the Mayor's order declaring a public health emergency in the District, both the DC Court of Appeals and the DC Superior Court issued orders in January extending their current largely-remote operations through March 31, 2021.

For detailed information on which court services are operating remotely and which in person as well as contact information for court employees who can answer questions, please see www.dccourts.gov/coronavirus.

For information on free legal service providers in the District, please see https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/Quick-Reference-Consortium-Organizations.pdf.

For information on observing remote oral arguments in the DC Court of Appeals, please see https://www.dccourts.gov/court-of-appeals/oral-arguments. For information on how to observe or participate in DC Superior Court remote hearings, please see https://www.dccourts.gov/services/remote-hearing-information.

For information on sites that the DC Courts have set up in all four wards of the city for those without home WiFi or computer, please see https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/Remote-Hearing-Sites-Tip-Sheet-3.pdf.