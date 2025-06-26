Kenya Judiciary Academy visits DC Court of Appeals
On Tuesday, June 25, the Kenya Judiciary Academy, hosted by the National Center for State Courts, visited the DC Court of Appealsto take a tour and learn more about our judicial system. The 30 Kenyan justices and court staff got to know Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, as well as Judge JP Howard and Clerk of the Court Julio Castillo. Law clerks and interns also joined the cultural exchange to meet the group and ask questions about the judicial system in Kenya.
The National Center for State Courts is hosting the Kenya Judiciary Academy on a two-week professional educational exchange program from June 21st, 2025 – July 5th, 2025.
See photos from the event here.
Thank you to all who had a hand in coordinating this exciting event in our Historic Courthouse!
