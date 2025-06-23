DC Courts Pro Bono Open House in the Domestic Violence Division!

The DC Courts had a great turnout at today’s Pro Bono Open House in the Domestic Violence Division! Over 40 lawyers and law students came to Superior Court to learn about the need for more pro bono representation in Civil Protection Order (CPO) cases. Special thanks to the Washington Council Of Lawyers for co-sponsoring today’s event, and to Angela Tingler from Volare and Alissa Osberg from Volunteer Legal Advocates who co-led today’s tour.



Attendees observed court proceedings and had a chance to hear from one of the Domestic Violence Division’s Attorney Negotiators. Judge Juliet McKenna and Judge John McCabe rounded out the event meeting with the attendees and answered their questions after the morning dockets concluded.

