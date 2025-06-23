Judge Rigsby Honored with Joseph H. Hairston Vanguard Award

On Thursday, June 5, DC Superior Court Associate Judge Robert Rigsby was honored with the Washington Bar Association’s Joseph H. Hairston Vanguard Award.

The WBA established the award in 2022 following the death of founding member Joseph H. Hairston, who is known as a “brilliant and trailblazing lawyer who was the father of the Civil Rights Movement's legal strategy,” according to the organization.

Eligible nominees for the award must be WBA members who, in the spirit of Mr. Hairston, have demonstrated exemplary service on the WBA Board of Directors and in the legal profession.

In 2023, Judge Rigsby was inducted into the organization’s hall of fame; a recognition for those who have practiced law for at least 25 years and made significant contributions to the cause of equal justice under the law and the legal profession.

A former Corporation Counsel of the District of Columbia and military judge, Judge Rigsby was recognized, among many other reasons, for his service to the Bar, the courts, and our country; his mentorship and promotion of diversity in the profession; his commitment to the rule of law and equal access to justice, especially in training judges at home and abroad; and his tireless work to support at-risk youth in the District through the Robert R. Rigsby Law and Government Explorers Program.

The DC Courts family wishes you congratulations and thanks you for your tireless service, Judge Rigsby!