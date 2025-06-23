Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,581 in the last 365 days.

Judge Rigsby Honored with Joseph H. Hairston Vanguard Award

 

On Thursday, June 5, DC Superior Court Associate Judge Robert Rigsby was honored with the Washington Bar Association’s Joseph H. Hairston Vanguard Award. 

The WBA established the award in 2022 following the death of founding member Joseph H. Hairston, who is known as a “brilliant and trailblazing lawyer who was the father of the Civil Rights Movement's legal strategy,” according to the organization. 

Eligible nominees for the award must be WBA members who, in the spirit of Mr. Hairston, have demonstrated exemplary service on the WBA Board of Directors and in the legal profession. 

 

In 2023, Judge Rigsby was inducted into the organization’s hall of fame; a recognition for those who have practiced law for at least 25 years and made significant contributions to the cause of equal justice under the law and the legal profession. 

A former Corporation Counsel of the District of Columbia and military judge, Judge Rigsby was recognized, among many other reasons, for his service to the Bar, the courts, and our country; his mentorship and promotion of diversity in the profession; his commitment to the rule of law and equal access to justice, especially in training judges at home and abroad; and his tireless work to support at-risk youth in the District through the Robert R. Rigsby Law and Government Explorers Program.

The DC Courts family wishes you congratulations and thanks you for your tireless service, Judge Rigsby! 

 

 

Photo Credit: Washington Bar Association

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge Rigsby Honored with Joseph H. Hairston Vanguard Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more