Update on State Vaccination Program

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. The total week 6 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of noon today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and already administered 90 percent or 1,393,064 first dose vaccinations and 75 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 8 allocation from the federal government does not begin until the middle of this week.

Yesterday, the Governor announced the demographic data of hospital workers in the 1A eligibility group who were offered and accepted the vaccine. The demographic breakdown of the eligible 1A population is 70 percent white; 17 percent African American; 8 percent Hispanic or Latino; and 11 percent Asian hospital workers. Of the total 1A eligible population, 63 percent of vaccine recipients were white, 10 percent of vaccine recipients were African American; 10 percent of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino, and 16 percent of vaccine recipients were Asian.

"The entirety of our week seven allocation was delivered to providers yesterday and already New York has administered 90 percent of its first doses while prioritizing fairness and equity. Week after week we exhaust our vaccine supply and are basically left waiting for the next week's delivery," Governor Cuomo said. "This is not unique to New York, it's happening in states across the nation because the previous administration grossly mismanaged and politicized the vaccine distribution process from the beginning by not ordering enough vaccines from manufacturers. With new leadership in Washington, the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight but we must manage our expectations. Production of the vaccine alone will take six to nine months. In the meantime, we will continue to distribute the supply we do get quickly and fairly as we have from the start."

Approximately 7.1 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by 16 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of noon today is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 1,554,450

First Doses Administered - 1,393,064; 90%

Second Doses Received - 725,050

Second Doses Administered - 307,662

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 137,840 114,685 83% Central New York 108,865 104,948 96% Finger Lakes 136,255 113,098 83% Long Island 288,360 212,802 74% Mid-Hudson 219,420 144,699 66% Mohawk Valley 59,860 35,922 60% New York City 1,040,800 757,044 73% North Country 62,350 41,358 66% Southern Tier 67,835 47,274 70% Western New York 157,915 128,896 82% Statewide 2,279,500 1,700,726 75%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 75 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.