Storm System Set to Bring Inclement Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to exercise caution ahead of a storm system set to bring widespread rain and potential thunderstorms, strong winds and coastal flooding to the state beginning tonight through midday Friday. Localized urban and river flooding is possible and cold air following the storm could result in snow and icy roads. Travel conditions will be dangerous on Friday and winds may cause power outages and damage to trees Thursday night through Friday morning. New Yorkers should be sure to travel safely and leave themselves extra time to reach their destinations, particularly on Friday.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to bad weather, but it is always important to be aware of the forecast to be able to plan accordingly,” Governor Hochul said. “As we gear up for holiday travel, New Yorkers should make sure their cars are packed and prepared with safety equipment like first aid kits and shovels, extra warm clothes, blankets and water. Drive slowly and stay safe as we head into the weekend.”

Rain will begin in Western New York late Thursday evening and move across the state throughout the night. Rain is expected to be most intense early Friday morning across the eastern part of the state with potential rainfall rates of up to an inch, and thunderstorms remain a possibility until the early afternoon. In the western half of the state, rainfall totals are expected to range between 0.25 to 0.75 inches with localized amounts of potentially an inch. The eastern half of the state can expect rainfall totals of 0.50 to one inch, with localized totals of up to two inches.

Along with the potential for thunderstorms, the potential for strong winds is also a concern with widespread gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour possible statewide, with localized gusts up to 65 miles per hour. Winds coming from the south Thursday will shift to come from the west on Friday. Gusts will be strongest across Western New York, portions of the Mid-Hudson Region, and on Long Island.

Additionally, the backside of the storm system will usher in colder air allowing rain to transition to snow east of the Great Lakes and across higher elevations Friday morning through Friday night. One to three inches of snow is expected across Western New York and the North Country with localized totals of up to 8 inches possible. Snow may be heavy and wet Friday morning and could contribute to the concern about downed trees and power outages.

These conditions will also create the potential for hazardous travel. The cold air may also cause a flash freeze of wet roadways for the Friday evening commute creating a potential for black ice and slick roads.

In addition to preparing for rain and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelte r hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

More Information on best practices for working in cold weather can be found here.

High Wind Warnings, Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,605 supervisors and operators available statewide. Regional crews are currently engaged in various preparation and response activities.

All available equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,618 large plow trucks

342 large loaders

148 medium duty plows

87 tracked and wheeled excavators

54 tow plows

36 snow blowers

30 traffic tower platforms

20 graders

18 traffic bucket trucks

11 tree crew bucket trucks

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is closely monitoring the forecast and is ready to respond to any weather related events. Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The NYS Department of Public Service has been engaged with the regulated electric utilities throughout their preparation for the incoming high winds and rainfall. Utilities have begun proactive customer outreach through press releases, social media, and outbound calls to life support equipment and critical facility customers to provide safety information and encourage customers to be prepared. Additionally, the utilities in the areas currently forecasted to receive the highest weather impacts have conducted outreach to emergency management, county, and municipal officials to provide awareness. Regulated electric utilities currently have 6,440 workers available statewide to complete repair and restoration efforts, including 940 additional contractors as follows: National Grid hired 310 external workers for its upstate region and NYSEG/RG&E hired 630 external workers.

New York State Police

The New York State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, DEC, Parks, and our local partners as the expected weather moves into the state. Troopers and specialized units are ready and standing by across all regions to respond to any weather-related emergencies, assist motorists, and support local communities if conditions deteriorate.

Public safety is our priority, and we will continue to adjust staffing and resources as needed to protect the public throughout this weather event. In an emergency, call 911.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and snow and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment.

Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary. DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Winter Driving Safety Tips