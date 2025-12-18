Supporting NY's First Responders' Mental Health

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to establish confidentiality requirements for communications made by law enforcement during peer-to-peer counseling sessions. Amid a rise in suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder rates among police officers, this legislation, named in memory of New York State Police Lieutenant Joseph Banish who died by suicide in 2008, seeks to reduce stigma and create formal pathways for first responder mental wellness while ensuring communications are protected and disclosure standards are established.

“Protecting New York’s first responders and ensuring they are well-equipped with support to successfully fulfill their duties is an essential part of my public safety mission,” Governor Hochul said. “Law enforcement officers who protect our communities during times of crisis deserve counseling services that are tailored to their unique experiences and conducted with discretion. By strengthening these programs, we are ensuring safe settings for honest conversations to improve the mental health and well-being of our first responders.”

Legislation S6244A/A6721A, named the "Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act," establishes confidentiality protections for law enforcement peer support counseling and sets standards for disclosure of communications made during a formal sessions that contain a threat of suicidal or an expression of suicidal ideation; a threat of bodily harm or death; an admission of criminal conduct; or information relating to the abuse or neglect of a child.

Suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder rates among police officers surpass those of the general public and are often attributed to the difficult nature of the work and exposure to traumatic incidents. Police officers also face difficulty obtaining mental health services in a setting that recognizes the unique nature of their jobs and work culture. In response, many jurisdictions have established “peer counseling” programs. By promoting confidentiality, this new law strengthens these programs and encourages open, honest dialogue while addressing potential concerns about protected information.

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul highlighted the State’s ongoing efforts to improve first responder mental health and wellness. New resources available include a Responder Wellness Program Primer, an informational resource intended to help state and local public safety agencies develop or enhance their responder wellness programs; a video that highlights the unique mental health needs of first responders; and the launch of a new website dedicated to first responder mental health and wellness.

The availability of these new resources builds on Governor Hochul’s expansion of supportive services for first responders after the State’s first-ever First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment showed that more than half of individuals working in public safety fields experience high levels of stress, burnout and mental health challenges. The CARES UP program focuses on improving the mental health and wellness of uniformed personnel and veterans by providing funding and other resources to help public safety agencies develop their wellness efforts.

Earlier this year, the New York State Office of Mental Health hosted a two-day conference focused on the disproportionately high rates of suicide among military veterans and uniformed personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service workers, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers. The conference featured nationally recognized speakers, subject matter experts, training and workshops related to the impact of stress and trauma associated with these critical professions.

State investments have also enhanced capacity for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which connects New Yorkers to local trained crisis counselors 24/7 and can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. New Yorkers can also call, text or chat 988 if they are worried about someone or believe they may need crisis support.

New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program President Jim Banish said, "If this law were in effect in 2008 my brother may still be alive today. This law will save lives by giving officers a confidential peer to speak to without retribution on either end of the conversation. My brother Lt. Joseph Banish continues to save lives long after his passing. That's a legacy worth leaving. We have been working on this for many years. Thank you Governor Hochul, Tommy Shevlin and everyone who made this happen!"

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Pugliese said, "For far too long, the stigma of mental health distress has silenced law enforcement officers, who are quietly suffering from various mental health issues. This has led to an epidemic in suicides committed by men and women in law enforcement across the State of New York and around the country. This critical legislation is an important first step towards ending the stigma, giving our officers the support they need and hopefully saving lives. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in signing this Bill into law and I thank both the Assembly and the Senate for passing this legislation unanimously. I also want to commend the Bill's sponsors, Senator James Skoufis and Assembly Member Judy Griffin, as well as The Police Conference of New York and all the law enforcement unions, who joined together to pass this landmark legislation.”

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President Thomas Shevlin said, “Today is groundbreaking, and a monumental first step in combating the mental health crisis our police officers face. Police officers have three times more of a chance of dying by suicide than by getting killed on the job. We are human and witness things that no one should have to see, hear, or smell, and we need to allow our brave officers the chance to get the help they need. I want to personally thank the NY State Assembly, Senate, and the Governor for supporting us and all of the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Louis Civello said, "This important legislation will help remove roadblocks that prevent officers from seeking help when they need it most. It will improve officer mental health, make police more effective and ultimately save lives. The Suffolk PBA commends Governor Hochul for her leadership on this critical issue.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, "We ask law enforcement officers to show up on our worst days, and when their own trauma and grief in the aftermath of danger, violence, and even death goes unprocessed, it can exacerbate and disrupt all areas of life. Giving officers support and resources from trusted colleagues with full confidentiality balances privacy with responsibility, and when officers receive the help they need, our communities are safer for it. I thank the Governor for signing this life-saving bill and always prioritizing public safety, my legislative partner Assemblymember Griffin, and especially the family of Lieutenant Joseph Banish, in whose honor this bill is named.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that peer support has the power to save lives. With peer-to-peer mental health support, our first responders will receive the care they need to cope with trauma and grief. This critical mental health resource will enable officers to maintain their wellbeing and continue to keep our communities safe.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “Every day, law enforcement officers put their own well-being on the line to protect our communities, and too often they carry the weight of that trauma in silence. The Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act is about breaking down that silence by ensuring officers can seek peer support without fear that their most personal conversations will be exposed. By strengthening confidentiality while maintaining clear safeguards, this law honors Lt. Banish’s legacy. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this critical legislation and standing with our first responders by making it clear that their mental health truly matters.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, "This bill is about supporting the men and women who protect us every day by ensuring that they have the vital mental health resources they need to effectively serve communities across the state. By nature of their profession, the repetitive trauma experienced in the aftermath of imminent danger, violence, and loss of life associated with emergency response operations is well documented and can exact a toll, both personally and professionally. When these daunting experiences are not processed and addressed, they have the potential to exacerbate and disrupt all areas of life. When my bill becomes law, it will help ensure that any officer struggling with these issues will have a confidential and proximate resource for timely, direct assistance with a trained peer."

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “This bill, which I proudly co-sponsored in the Assembly, will save lives by providing law enforcement officers struggling with their mental health the help they need. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing it into law and for her continued efforts to end the growing mental health crisis among law enforcement officers in New York State.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, "Confidentiality is the cornerstone of effective mental health support. By codifying protections for peer-to-peer counseling, this law acknowledges the unique psychological demands of law enforcement. This program will save lives by providing accessible resources, ensuring that New York’s first responders remain mentally and emotionally resilient. We are deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this vital legislation, and we thank Assemblymember Judy Griffin and Senator James Skoufis for their steadfast leadership. Most importantly, we want to recognize the courageous police officers who came forward to share their stories; their vulnerability were the true catalysts for this change.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, "I am proud to have partnered with my Assembly colleagues and Governor Hochul to pass the Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act. This landmark legislation establishes a confidential, peer-to-peer mental health support program for police officers — safeguarding the wellbeing of the heroes who safeguard our freedoms. At a time when 83 percent of officers report that mental health challenges affect their work, this initiative provides a critical lifeline. It acknowledges the profound toll that stress and trauma take and delivers meaningful support in response. The Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act reflects our unwavering commitment to mental health, public safety, and honoring the legacy of Lt. Joseph Banish by caring for those who serve.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said, “The Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act affirms that mental health care must be treated as a central part of public safety. This law moves us closer to a system that meets people where they are and provides real support before a crisis occurs. I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul, the sponsors, and advocates who fought to make this bill law.”

Assemblymember Sam Berger said, “Our law enforcement officers are some of the bravest people in our communities, but they are not immune to the mental health challenges that come with the work they do for us every day. This bill makes it clear to our officers that we see their sacrifice and we are here to support them. Peer-to-peer counseling gives them a trusted colleague to turn to when they are struggling, helping them process trauma before it takes over their lives. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Assemblywoman Griffin and my colleagues in the legislature for working together to pass this important law, which honors the memory of Lt. Joseph Banish and ensures our officers get the care they deserve.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “This legislation honors the life and service of Lieutenant Joseph Banish by recognizing a simple truth: asking for help should never be a risk. After learning that officers often fear stigma for seeking support, I immediately saw the importance of this bill. By creating confidential peer support for law enforcement, we are making our police departments safer spaces where officers can seek the help they need.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “I am proud to support the Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act, and thanks to Governor Hochul, our law enforcement officers will now have a dedicated support network to help improve their mental health. Law enforcement officers carry out their duties and ensure the safety of all New Yorkers with pride and honor, and they are all-too familiar with traumatic experiences and mental health effects such as PTSD. This program will work to improve the quality of life and health of law enforcement and their families, making our communities safer.”