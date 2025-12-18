Expanding Police Pension Benefits for Surviving Spouses

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation expanding New York City Police pension benefits, allowing surviving spouses of Tier 3 New York City Police pension fund members to retain accidental death benefits upon remarriage

“Our police officers have selflessly served New Yorkers, ensuring the safety of communities within all five boroughs,” Governor Hochul said. “Signing this legislation means that spouses have another way to honor the service of their loved ones, while also providing them with the financial stability that their hardworking, fearless partners deserve.”

When a police officer is killed in the line of duty, it reflects the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community. Remarriage does not always eliminate the financial needs or responsibilities that a surviving spouse may have, particularly if they have children or ongoing financial commitments arising from the marriage with the officer.

Legislation S7314C/A7949A will allow eligible surviving spouses of Tier 3 New York City Police Pension Fund (PPF) members to continue receiving certain line of duty death benefits upon remarriage. Extending these benefits to an officer’s surviving spouse provides long-term financial stability and security for those recipients and their dependents.

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “When an officer falls in the line of duty, their sacrifice echoes far beyond the moment — it lives in the loved ones who carry their memory forward. By signing S7314C into law, Governor Hochul has stood with us in affirming a simple but profound principle: a spouse’s dignity should not be constrained by their grief, nor should support end when life begins anew. Remarriage does not erase loss, and it should never erase the security our fallen officers earned for their families. With this law, we correct an inequity, honor those who gave everything, and strengthen the quiet covenant between public service and public responsibility. I thank the Governor for joining us in uplifting the memory of the fallen and the families who continue to bear their legacy.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “The spouses of our fallen police officers deserve our full support, while also being able to maintain the financial benefits they’re entitled to. By signing this law into effect, Governor Hochul ensures that New York will always stand up for the families of our fallen police officers. Through this bill, we enact tier parity, while also demonstrating the compassion and support for law enforcement that shapes New York. May the memories of all our fallen police officers forever be a blessing.”

Councilmember Robert Holden said, “This is a long-overdue fix that recognizes the ultimate sacrifice made by our fallen police officers and the families they leave behind. A surviving spouse should never be forced to choose between moving forward with their life and retaining the benefits earned through their loved one’s service and sacrifice.”