eComchain extends its Inventory Management with Yellow Dog
eComchain, a leading cloud eCommerce platform, today announced its integration with Yellow Dog, a proven provider of inventory management for ecommerce &retail.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring eComchain to our clients as a fully integrated solution”, says Jay Livingood, President of Yellow Dog Software.”ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Dog and eComchain have worked together to develop an integration with each other’s software systems allowing clients to work faster and smarter to uncover opportunities to improve their inventory in-stock position. Improvements in inventory management help businesses to ensure that they have the right items and the right inventory on hand to meet the demand. This results in capturing more customer demand for the business and an improved shopping experience for the customer.
Both companies worked closely together to build out a seamless and completely integrated solution.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring eComchain to our clients as a fully integrated solution”, says Jay Livingood, President of Yellow Dog Software. “With their full range of abilities, we will be able to serve our most demanding eCommerce needs.”
Yellow Dog and eComchain utilized their respective quality assurance resources to test and validate data integrity. Furthermore, the integration was fortified with details such as sync frequency and supported data fields.
“A successful integration with Yellow Dog reflects our continued commitment to help our customers leverage their eCommerce,” says Rob Hayes, Vice President of Business Development at eComchain. “Improved inventory management helps our clients capture more business with the right amount of product, when the consumer wants it”.
About eComchain
eComchain is a global organization bringing in over 20+ years of e-Commerce and ERP implementation experience. You can learn more about their team and their solutions for many verticals at http://www.ecomchain.com.
