eComchain Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Increased Security Compliance
eComchain, a leading Cloud eCommerce platform, has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit increasing its Cloud Security.FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conducted by A-Lign LLC, a leading licensed CPA and a Qualified Security Assessor Company (QSAC) firm, the audit affirms that eComchain’s security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for independent validation of cloud security.
As more companies outsource security operations, there is an increasing need for trust and transparency into eCommerce platforms. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for eComchain’s customers in highly competitive eCommerce market. eComchain completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification in October 2020.
“Earning a SOC 2 Type 2 certification from A-Lign LLC reflects our continued commitment to our customer’s data security and privacy,” said Rob Hayes, Vice President of eComchain. “Our secured eCommerce services are a critical component of how we are able to provide the confidence to our customers when no other eCommerce platform that we know of has gone this extra mile.”
eComchain’s SOC 2 report assures that critical service commitments and system requirements are in place, giving clients and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class eCommerce service. These requirements and controls include the 2017 Trust Services Criteria regarding Common Criteria/Security in all material respects, and based upon criteria stated by the AICPA.
Completion of the objective SOC 2 Type 2 examination confirms a formal review of eComchain’s, infrastructure, software, people, data policies and procedures. Type 2 SOC 2 standards help companies recognize, communicate and exercise cross-functional value among the security teams.
About eComchain
eComchain is a global organization bringing in close to 20 years of e-Commerce and ERP implementation experience, delivering innovative AI-based eCommerce solutions to customers around the globe. Its rapidly expanding team has experience in implementing over 200 Enterprise level e-Commerce platforms and 5000+ storefronts for SMBs with a unique B2B2C eCommerce model. You can learn more about their team and their solutions for many verticals at http://www.ecomchain.com.
email us here
