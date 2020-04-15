eComchain announces new Data Science algorithm with an integrated approach to ERP applications

The ONLY eCommerce platform pre-integrated with multiple ERP applications like Oracle, SAP, MS Dynamics, JD Edwards and many others

eComchain has developed data science solutions around ERP related consumer data.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- eComchain has developed data science solutions around the eCommerce related end-consumer data for many of its clients, accelerating and operationalizing with impactful insights at a much quicker pace.eComchain’s automated machine learning framework is a game-changer for many of its eCommerce clients who have seen an increase of atleast 15% on the products that are recommended by eComchain’s data science based algorithms. This framework is a proven and effective feature that meets the needs of eComchain’s eCommerce customers, who have been using ERP applications for more than 20 year and looking to increase their online revenue, in thepast, through various other tools unsuccessfully. Data Science algorithms that are embedded within eComchain’s core engine use single-source-of-truth historical data from ERP applications to recommend relevant products to end consumers.“Our implementation of the eComchain platform has been an extremely positive project for our company and was delivered on a short schedule. We found the group from eComchain to be exceptional, supportive and professional. Would highly recommend them to anyone looking to integrate e-commerce with a sophisticated ERP.”Director for a multi-billion $ garage door company.Data Science algorithm is embedded in the core eComchain engine that uses the historic data from various ERP applications, that is pre-integrated with eComchain, such as Oracle’s E-Business Suite, SAP, MS Dynamics, JD Edwards to name a few. These unique solutions around data science with its integration to ERP applications is what sets eComchain apart from its competitors, who rely on 3rd party system integrators to deploy the solutions for their end consumers.Early 2020, eComchain began implementation of a high-end B2B eCommerce for one of America’s largest retail chain of stores migrating from an archaic 20 year-old platform to a responsive, enhanced, feature-rich eCommerce platform providing them multipl estorefronts with integration to an ERP application.Through micro services and embedded data science algorithms eComchain is able to deploy a robust, scalable, 1-stop-shop eCommerce platform in an efficient and effective manner, where merchants can also leverage marketing campaigns, loyalty programs, GPS feature for retail stores, block chain and many such advanced features all in a single sign-on to eComchain’s intuitive dashboard. eComchain has been rated one of the highest-rated eCommerce platforms by research and advisory companies, with plenty of new ground-breaking technology offerings which can help businesses grow their online revenue on a regular and consistent basis.



