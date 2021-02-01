Reggae Legends Chalwa Brings Their Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash to the Online Platform Stageit – February 6, 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reggae power house, Chalwa, brings their Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash to the online platform Stageit! Take a Front Row Seat inside NewRootz Studio for a full set of Marley on February 6, 2021 at 8:30pm Eastern Time and be an interactive part of the studio masterpiece! Chalwa and J Ferris of NewRootz bring you weekly Reggae Sunday broadcasts on Stageit, with multi-camera views, full studio audio and psychedelic overlays. Their prime-time Bob Marley Birthday Celebration is not a show you want to miss!
Tickets are on sale now at stageit.com/chalwa
Jamaican Roots bud a hybrid strain of Appalachian Mountain Reggae in the Ancient Blue Mountains of Western North Carolina. CHALWA combines Earthly meditations and high grade vibrations for one-of-a-kind shows bred to heal the Nations. Their high energy always gets the diverse crowd dancing and groovin’ to the message. With 50 shows a year on Sunday afternoons at Highland Brewing Company alone, Chalwa continues to build an ever growing base of believers wherever they go. Welcome to the tribe!
After hitting the scene in 2006, Chalwa toured throughout the southeastern US and Jamaica. They have shared the stage with reggae greats such as: Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, Bambu Station, SOJA, Pato Banton, and many more. Chalwa released their first CD in 2009 and were voted one of the top World Music, Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXress in 2010. Over the past 10 years Chalwa continued to cultivate and grow both their sound and current lineup. Their latest Album, “NewRootz” (2020), has gotten the attention of listeners across the globe as they continue to surf the resonant frequencies. Their most recent 2020 Single releases, "Questions" and “What's it Gonna Be?” set the tone for the arsenal of online shows and releases cued up for 2021.
Never miss a beat at ChalwaRoots.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Tickets are on sale now at stageit.com/chalwa
Jamaican Roots bud a hybrid strain of Appalachian Mountain Reggae in the Ancient Blue Mountains of Western North Carolina. CHALWA combines Earthly meditations and high grade vibrations for one-of-a-kind shows bred to heal the Nations. Their high energy always gets the diverse crowd dancing and groovin’ to the message. With 50 shows a year on Sunday afternoons at Highland Brewing Company alone, Chalwa continues to build an ever growing base of believers wherever they go. Welcome to the tribe!
After hitting the scene in 2006, Chalwa toured throughout the southeastern US and Jamaica. They have shared the stage with reggae greats such as: Steel Pulse, Midnite, Groundation, The Meditations, Bambu Station, SOJA, Pato Banton, and many more. Chalwa released their first CD in 2009 and were voted one of the top World Music, Reggae bands by the ASHEVILLE entertainment paper the MountainXress in 2010. Over the past 10 years Chalwa continued to cultivate and grow both their sound and current lineup. Their latest Album, “NewRootz” (2020), has gotten the attention of listeners across the globe as they continue to surf the resonant frequencies. Their most recent 2020 Single releases, "Questions" and “What's it Gonna Be?” set the tone for the arsenal of online shows and releases cued up for 2021.
Never miss a beat at ChalwaRoots.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here