Raw Food Yoga Retreat
A Virtual Retreat from your Home so you can relax and de-stress. Sign up for the Raw Food Yoga Retreat on March 20 and 21, 2021.
Not only is this the inaugural event, but it’s also different from any other event out there, because we have combined raw food and yoga in one setting. ”CHARLOTTE, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 20th and Sunday, March 21st, 2021, the inaugural virtual Raw Food Yoga Retreat will take place around the world from people’s living rooms. The goal of the event is to provide the feel of an in-person retreat from the comfort of your home, so at the end of the weekend you feel relaxed, de-stressed, and refreshed.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy raw food cooking demos, yoga classes, healthy conversations and exercise classes from the top raw food and yoga educators from around the globe. Virtual vendor booths will be set up to have a more in depth conversation and to purchase various products from our speakers. You can find the most up to date information about the event on our website, www.rawfoodyoga.com.
The pandemic has forced many events to go virtual. “The worldwide pandemic has had a direct impact on festivals and events so we created a virtual retreat from the comfort of your own home”, Director of Events for the Plant-Based Network, Helene Greenberg shares. “Not only is this the inaugural event, but it’s also different from any other event out there, because we have combined raw food and yoga in one setting.”
You don’t have to worry about the pandemic. You can enjoy a weekend of classes and cooking demos without leaving your home. You’ll learn many different recipes and yoga techniques plus Qigong and even a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class. Raw foodist, Karen Ranzi,. M.A., of Feel Fabulous with Food and Super Healthy Children is a partner and sponsor of the event. Grant Campbell, The Raw Aussie Athlete is our fitness expert and Anna Ferguson, co-founder of World Peace Yoga, is one of our lead yoga instructors. There’s something for everyone and it’s very affordable.
An Early Bird Retreat Ticket is $42 (30% discount) and is available now through February 20, 2021. Our Retreat Ticket is $59 and is on sale from February 21 to March 19, 2021. The price for a ticket over the weekend of the event will be $99. We have an added VIP Retreat Upgrade for $25 that will include over $400 worth of giveaways from the speakers and includes items like free e-cookbooks, private mentoring, and personal consulting. Tickets can be purchased through our website, www.rawfoodyoga.com.
