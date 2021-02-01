Raw Food Yoga Retreat

Raw Food Yoga Virtual Retreat - March 20/21, 2021

Raw Food Yoga Retreat

Raw Food Yoga Virtual Retreat - March 20/21, 2021

Details for the Raw Food Yoga Retreat

A Virtual Retreat from your Home so you can relax and de-stress. Sign up for the Raw Food Yoga Retreat on March 20 and 21, 2021.

Not only is this the inaugural event, but it’s also different from any other event out there, because we have combined raw food and yoga in one setting. ”
— Helene Greenberg
CHARLOTTE, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 20th and Sunday, March 21st, 2021, the inaugural virtual Raw Food Yoga Retreat will take place around the world from people’s living rooms. The goal of the event is to provide the feel of an in-person retreat from the comfort of your home, so at the end of the weekend you feel relaxed, de-stressed, and refreshed.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy raw food cooking demos, yoga classes, healthy conversations and exercise classes from the top raw food and yoga educators from around the globe. Virtual vendor booths will be set up to have a more in depth conversation and to purchase various products from our speakers. You can find the most up to date information about the event on our website, www.rawfoodyoga.com.

The pandemic has forced many events to go virtual. “The worldwide pandemic has had a direct impact on festivals and events so we created a virtual retreat from the comfort of your own home”, Director of Events for the Plant-Based Network, Helene Greenberg shares. “Not only is this the inaugural event, but it’s also different from any other event out there, because we have combined raw food and yoga in one setting.”

You don’t have to worry about the pandemic. You can enjoy a weekend of classes and cooking demos without leaving your home. You’ll learn many different recipes and yoga techniques plus Qigong and even a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class. Raw foodist, Karen Ranzi,. M.A., of Feel Fabulous with Food and Super Healthy Children is a partner and sponsor of the event. Grant Campbell, The Raw Aussie Athlete is our fitness expert and Anna Ferguson, co-founder of World Peace Yoga, is one of our lead yoga instructors. There’s something for everyone and it’s very affordable.

An Early Bird Retreat Ticket is $42 (30% discount) and is available now through February 20, 2021. Our Retreat Ticket is $59 and is on sale from February 21 to March 19, 2021. The price for a ticket over the weekend of the event will be $99. We have an added VIP Retreat Upgrade for $25 that will include over $400 worth of giveaways from the speakers and includes items like free e-cookbooks, private mentoring, and personal consulting. Tickets can be purchased through our website, www.rawfoodyoga.com.

Helene Greenberg
The Plant-Based Network
hgreenberg@plantbasednetwork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Raw Food Yoga Retreat

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Helene Greenberg
The Plant-Based Network hgreenberg@plantbasednetwork.com
Company/Organization
Triangle Vegfest
1425 Freshwater Court
Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587
United States
+1 9849006800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Triangle Vegfest is a nonprofit located in Wake Forest, NC. We produce vegan festivals and events in NC, SC, and TN and we are always looking to expand our reach. Our festivals are 100% vegan and offer a wide variety of food and products. We focus on education and typically offer a dedicated education day at our events with some of the best speakers from around the USA and worldwide. We raise funds for local sanctuaries and donate a significant amount of our profits back into the communities we produce events.

More From This Author
Raw Food Yoga Retreat
Nashville Vegfest 2020 is happening October 17 and 18, 2020 - Social Distancing and Masks Required
View All Stories From This Author