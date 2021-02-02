Bull is another tantalizing addition in Tory Richards’ Desert Rebels MC series of novels for eager romance readers

Bull Cover Image

Bull by Tory Richards

Book 5 in the series by this leading voice in romance continues the passionate saga of the men in the Desert Rebels Motorcycle Club and the women they love

DELTONA, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Tory Richards’ Desert Rebels MC series can finally sink their teeth into the newest installation in the series. The fifth novel in the series, Bull, was released in January, and promises to offer another exciting and steamy story for lovers of the desert rebels brotherhood.

“I can’t wait to share this story with my readers, who I think are going to absolutely fall in love with Bull,” said author Tory Richards.

Bull is now available on Amazon. All of Tory Richards’ other books, including the rest of the Desert Rebels MC series, are available for Kindle or on paperback on Amazon, Amazon UK, Google, and other popular book sites.

About Tory Richards
Tory Richards is an author who writes smut with a plot. A lot of her books have been on Amazon's bestsellers list. Born in Maine, she's lived most of her life in Florida where she went to school, married, and raised her daughter. She's retired from Disney and spends her time with family and friends, traveling, and writing.

Visit Tory at toryrichards.com

Tory Richards
Crave Books
toryrichards60@gmail.com



