Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #2

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B300293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 31st, 2021, at 2010 hours

STREET: VT Route 313W

TOWN: Arlington, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Benedicts Crossing Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cold, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jonathan N. Karhu

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

PASSENGER: Tanya Stewart

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head injury

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 31st, 2021, at approximately 2010 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks, responded to a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 313W near Benedicts Crossing Road in the Town of Arlington, VT. The operator, later identified as Jonathan Karhu, was traveling eastbound on VT Route 313W when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center lane of travel, and hit the ditch on the opposite side of the roadway. The vehicle was launched back into the roadway and came to an uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane of travel, facing northbound.

Jonathan showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Investigation revealed that Jonathan was in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Jonathan was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Subsequently, Jonathan was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for Driving Under the Influence #2. Jonathan was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division on February 8th, 2021, at 0815 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 8th, 2021, at 0815 hours

