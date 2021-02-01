Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B300274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2021 at approximately 2300 hours.

STREET: Main Road

TOWN: Stamford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lincoln Road

WEATHER: Clear and -1 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Therrien

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Benoni

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor scrapes/ cuts.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 01/31/2021, both operators were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior

Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/15/2021 to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were

dispatched to a double rollover motor vehicle crash in the area of Main Road and

Lincoln Road in the Town of Stamford.

Investigation revealed that both vehicle were travelling northbound on Main Road

just prior to the crash. Both vehicles were in close proximity to each other

travelling in excess of the posted 50 mile per hour speed limit. The first

vehicle left the eastern side of the roadway and became airborne while the

second vehicle lost control and left the roadway a short distance north. Both

vehicles flipped at least one time and were totaled as a result of the crash.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Stamford Fire Department,

Northern Berkshire EMS and Dean's Towing. The investigation is ongoing and

criminal charges are pending for both operators.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421