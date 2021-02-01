Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash UPDATE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B300274
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/29/2021 at approximately 2300 hours.
STREET: Main Road
TOWN: Stamford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lincoln Road
WEATHER: Clear and -1 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Therrien
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Benoni
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor scrapes/ cuts.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 01/31/2021, both operators were issued citations to appear in Vermont Superior
Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/15/2021 to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were
dispatched to a double rollover motor vehicle crash in the area of Main Road and
Lincoln Road in the Town of Stamford.
Investigation revealed that both vehicle were travelling northbound on Main Road
just prior to the crash. Both vehicles were in close proximity to each other
travelling in excess of the posted 50 mile per hour speed limit. The first
vehicle left the eastern side of the roadway and became airborne while the
second vehicle lost control and left the roadway a short distance north. Both
vehicles flipped at least one time and were totaled as a result of the crash.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Stamford Fire Department,
Northern Berkshire EMS and Dean's Towing. The investigation is ongoing and
criminal charges are pending for both operators.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
