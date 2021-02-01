Five Tips to Find an Exceptional Real Estate Agent
Buying a home or selling your home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person makes in their lifetime. Tips to Find an Exceptional Real Estate Agent.
By Andrew Ragusa CEO/Broker REMI Realty
New York, NY - Buying a home or selling your home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person makes in their lifetime. You need the help of an expert to make this as smooth as possible.
1. Check for National Association of REALTORs designations.
When searching for a top producer you should know that the law requires the agents to use their full legal name on all their advertisements and business cards, and they may appear to have some designations or certifications after their names. Some examples are SRS (Sellers Representative Specialist), ABR (Accredited Buyer Representative), or SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist).
There are many more that you may find but the reason to look for them is because they are proof of a realtor who has gone above and beyond with their training and education. What the public doesn't know necessarily is that the Nation Association of REALTORS (NAR) takes the subject of ethics very seriously, and in all of these designations they are constantly hammering into the minds of the Realtors studying to keep their ethics high and in check.
The chances of you finding a great professional are much higher if they are attempting to achieve greater levels of knowledge in their spare time; keep in mind they still have families to take care of and a business to run.
2. Are they telling you what you want to hear? or are they being honest with you?
Often will encounter an agent who is more focused on being your "friend" and making sure you like them when they should be focused on getting you the results you're looking for. When an agent meets you for the first time, they will immediately assess your needs and desires to see if what you want to accomplish is realistic.
A good realtor will always tell you the truth as opposed to making promises that cannot be delivered. Top performing salespersons and brokers do not seek praise, sympathy, or approval; they know from experience already what can or cannot be done and will not waste time trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat. When you board an airplane, do you walk up to the pilot and tell him how you want him to fly, what direction he should head, and how the landing should take place? No sane person would. You would sit down and enjoy the ride while they get you to the desired location. The same principle applies here, trust what you hear from them, besides, they only get paid when they accomplish the goal.
3. You no longer need the "local expert."
An agent who has sold properties over a wide area is an indication that the person is well rounded with experience. It used to be important that a local agent would sell your property or find you a home but now in 2021 information is widely accessible and even knowing the smaller details about a town can be discovered with a few hours of a Google search. It is also important to keep in mind that the moving patterns of the general population show that most people are migrating from state to state, or from city to suburbs, and vice versa.
When a REALTOR has sold and bought with clients in more locations, they are more likely to have experienced a wider scenario of problems/hurdles that pop up in a transaction than when they are solely focused in one area. They have experience with multiple local government agencies, local contractors, and vendors, and even legal or accounting professionals from all different locations; this makes the Realtor a much greater problem solver because of their experience managing a wider range of business.
4. After meeting with them, are they the right fit?
If you meet with the person and you get the feeling they are honest, charming (this is important in sales), and competent to get the job done then go with what your gut is telling you. There is a phenomenon that occurs when a person has too many options to choose from and you can be rendered incapable of making a decision and now you are back where you started before weeding out the people with the above steps.
The worst thing you can do is interview more people after you meet someone you like. Besides if you meet the right person, it should be a no-brainer and you will know. Trust yourself.
5. The most important thing to consider:
Watch out for egos.
These types are easily identified by their listing presentation or buyer’s consultation; you will find the focus of what they talk about is on them and how great they are. It sounds likely everything the agent is saying is "Me, me, me, look at me" and a favorite ego line to drop is "Google me so you become more comfortable," do not fall for that one.
There are plenty of people in this world who get media attention or rewards when they should not. When you have a realtor, who expresses gratitude and sincerity but more importantly their presentation is focused on you and your goals, you are already in a way better position than having a top producer whose ego is making all of his decisions. Find a professional who focuses on solving your problems, their reputation will speak for itself in their actions.
If you sense an ego being an issue with the person you are interviewing, it's already a bad start; confidence is required but you can spot the difference between someone with an ego problem versus someone who is confident and certain with their abilities.
