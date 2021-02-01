SANTO Blockchain Labs, Launches its First Cardano ADA Staking Pool Ticker: SANP
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., dba SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp. (OTCPINK: SANP) (“Santo”, ”SAITEC”, “SANP”, or the “Company”), announces the launch of its first of three Cardano ADA staking pools called SANTOPOOL with its PoolTicker: SANP; Cardano's cryptocurrency ADA, one of top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Proof of Stake technology allows anyone holding Cardano ADA Cryptocurrency, to earn rewards for savings; just like a traditional bank pays interest. But unlike interest rates today, the expected annual return is 4%-10% a year.
The process is very simple, anyone holding Cardano ADA coins in their Daedalus Digital Wallet only needs to select the SANP Staking Pool; just like you would select a bank for your savings. The coins staked will never leave the digital wallet and they can be undelegated at any moment in time without a penalty, creating truly passive income.
Frank Yglesias CEO of SANTO Stated, "It's truly fascinating to get on the ground floor and be part of the Cardano family, Cardano is currently 70% decentralized, and it is calculated that by end of March 2021 it will be 100% in the hands of Stake Pool Operators like SANTO. We at SANTO are looking into converting various Ethereum in-house blockchain projects to the Cardano ecosystem, we will be hitching our wagon on the Cardano ecosystem and going all in.
ABOUT SANTO
SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp., is a publicly-traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam SAITEC Technology and Development JSC., tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment. The company owns and operates a Cardano ADA staking pool Ticker: SANP
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company’s business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create
a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company’s business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise
