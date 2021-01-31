Arrest Made in Burglary Offenses in the Second District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary offenses that occurred in the Second District.
- On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 6:28 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence located in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. Burglary One, CCN: 21-012-924
- On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 5:19 pm, the suspect gained entry into a residence located in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Burglary Two, CCN: 21-013-188
- On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 7:43 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence located in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the victim confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene without taking any property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Unlawful Entry, CCN: 21-013-199
On Friday, January 29, 2021, 43 year-old John Pilling, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.