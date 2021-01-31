Suspect Sought in a Theft One Stolen Auto Offense: 5300 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in a Theft One Stolen Auto offense that occurred on Friday, January 29, 2021, in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:50 am, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle and fled the scene.

A person of interest in reference to this offense was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.