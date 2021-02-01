Powerball Survey

Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information contained on this website. This website, however, is not the final authority on winning numbers, prizes, games, or other information. Winning numbers are not official until validated by the Mississippi Lottery and its independent auditors. All winning tickets must be validated by the Mississippi Lottery before prizes will be paid.

You must be 21 years of age or older to play the games of the Mississippi Lottery.

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Lottery Corporation. All rights reserved. Legal Disclaimer