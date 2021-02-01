VIRAL TIK TOK STARS CREATE NEW CONTENT HOUSE, PLAYHOUSELA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viral internet stars Shannon Baker, Nathan Piland, Ariel Lyndsey, and Dakota Olave have joined forces to live and create in a new content house, PlayhouseLA. Each of the members of Playhouse LA have gained their own following, respectively and together gross more than 15 million followers on TikTok. The house members have also had success on their individual Youtube, Instagram and Twitch accounts.
Meet the Influencers:
Shannon Baker is an actress, tv host, and gamer. She has acted in TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Blue Mountain State and has even been interviewed by Tyra Banks on her show. She has since become widely popular for modeling and on Twitch in her streams where she talks, eats, and dabbles in a few video games.
Nathan Piland is known for being a trailblazer within the LGBTQ+ Community. Aside from social media stardom, Nathan also expresses himself through music. Nathan Piland has most recently been nominated for a Shorty Award in the category of Tik Toker of the year.
Ariel Lyndsey started her influencer journey as an artist and a Youtuber specializing in hair and makeup tutorials. She has since garnered over one million followers online. In addition to creating viral social media videos, Ariel also uses her artistic talent to customize sneakers.
Dakota Olave is well known for his infectiously entertaining videos titled “Honest Tests.” In these videos, Dakota puts unsuspecting participants in situations that test their integrity and see if they’re willing to lie for luxury items.
Content houses have been a staple in the TikTok community, allowing influencers to live under one roof while creating viral content. Brands have the opportunity to work with PlayhouseLA through deals and partnerships that are used for promotion and exposure. The partnerships include the brands being featured on the collective’s TikTok, Youtube, Instagram, and Twitch accounts. You can stay up to date with PlayhouseLA on Tik Tok @playhousela.
