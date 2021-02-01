BAKTI KOMINFO ACCELERATES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO POWERED 2700 INDONESIA’S VILLAGES WITH BTS 4G
JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jakarta, 1st February 2021 - The Indonesian Information and Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) today signed a framework agreement for the provision of BTS 4G infrastructure Package 1 and Package 2. The appointed partner for the two packages is a partnership of Fiberhome-Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data. The signing ceremony is carried out by Anang Latif (President Director of BAKTI), Huang Liang (Official Representative in partnership of Fiberhome-Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data), and witnessed by Johnny G Plate (Minister of Kominfo).
A partnership Fiberhome-Telkom Infra-Multi Trans Data is expected to immediately carry out the construction of BTS 4G, which is scheduled to be done in two years time (2021-2022), following the completion, the appointed partner will be trusted to continue ensuring smooth operation and maintenance of BTS 4G network, including the entire equipment and supporting infrastructure.
Package 1 covers 1,364 villages, including 132 villages in Sumatra (Area 1), 456 villages in Nusa Tenggara (Area 2), and 776 villages in Kalimantan (Area 3). Meanwhile, Package 2 covers 1,336 villages, including 536 villages in Sulawesi (Area 4), and 800 villages in Maluku (Area 5).
"Connecting the unconnected is a spirit that the Ministry of Communication and Information holds firmly and also the reason why we rapidly increasing internet access ratio in Indonesia. The Ministry of Communication and Information is continuously committed to accelerating the distribution of signal and internet access throughout the country to realize a digital nation as soon as possible. Collaboration with industry, we are here to build BTS 4G in 12,548 villages by 2022, to make internet access physically accessible even in rural areas,” Kominfo Minister, Johnny.
Accelerating the development of BTS is one of the important pillars of accelerating national digital transformation. And to give a broader view, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics has made an agenda consisting of 4 main pillars, namely: massive digital infrastructure development, harmonization of regulations, strengthening of digital ecosystems, and development of digital talents, "continued the Minister of Communication and Information.
"In accordance with the instructions of President Jokowi and Kominfo Minister, BAKTI must supervise the construction of BTS as quickly as possible since the beginning of the year. Targeting to build BTS 4G in 7,904 villages in 2 years (2021-2022) which are divided into 5 packages. In addition to Package 1 and 2, package 3 includes BTS 4G development in 824 villages in West Papua (Area 6) and 971 villages in Central West Papua (Area 7). Package 4 covers 1,819 villages in Central Papua (Area 8), and package 5 covering 1,590 villages in Eastern Papua (Area 9). In total, in 2021 BTS will be built in 4,200 villages, while in 2022 BTS will be built in 3,704 villages, "said the Director of BAKTI Kominfo, Anang Latif.
The telecommunications and information infrastructure built by the Ministry of Communication and Information complements the infrastructure that has been built by telecommunication operators as well as by state-owned enterprises.
With the massive need for telecommunications and internet access, the construction of the telecommunications infrastructure that has been carried out is not sufficient because there are still many unserved villages. According to data, out of 83,218 villages in Indonesia, there are still 12,548 villages that have not received 4G signal services. Of the 12,548 villages, 9,113 are included in the 3T area and 3,435 villages are included in the Non-3T area.
From 9,133 villages that are included in the 3T area category, 1,209 villages among them already have BTS with 2G or 3G technology that need to be upgraded to 4G technology, of which 1,096 villages of which are BTS built by BLU BAKTI and now have been upgraded to 4G BTS. Meanwhile, in 113 villages there are already BTS built by telecommunication operators who are currently in the process of upgrading to 4G.
The remaining 7,904 villages have not yet got 4G (unserved 4G) service. 7,904 villages 3T unserved 4G will be built BTS 4G by the Ministry of Communication and Information through BLU BAKTI. Meanwhile, 3,435 non-3T villages will be built BTS 4G by telecommunication operators. ***
Humas BAKTI
