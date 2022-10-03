Indonesia Voted As One of the Must-Visited Destination in 2023

Once again, Indonesia voted as the must-visited destination by travelers. With its abundance of nature, Indonesia offers the beauty of god creation.

In 2019 Bali snatched the number one position as the most popular bucket list destination at the Big 7 Travel polls, while Ubud, Bali named the must visited city in Asia. The island of Gods has proven to be a well-loved destination for tourists worldwide. Bali have more than just a beautiful sandy beach, a volcano, waterfalls, a national park, and even an untouchable jungle with wildlife. Bali truly has it all, which is why it is not surprising for this beautiful island to come up as the number one destination on earth,Aside from Bali, Indonesia has tons of beautiful places worth visiting. In 2021 Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy came up with 5 super priority destinations for Indonesia that would blow your mind with how beautiful it is.Likupang - North SulawesiOne of the best places to visit in North Sulawesi is Likupang Beach. Your jaw will drop when you first witness Likupang Beach's gorgeous and expansive white sand beach. Along with many other tourist attractions, it has an exquisitely pristine ocean. Go dive to observe the fascinating underwater world. North Sulawesi is well-known for its spectacular natural beauty. The features that set this region apart from other Indonesian islands include the beaches, rugged highlands, and gorgeous rainforests. The Indonesian government is keen to establish Likupang as one of the country's ecotourism hotspots in light of the rapidly expanding awareness of sustainability in all spheres. The main plan for maximizing Likupang's potential as a sustainable tourism destination should be completed by 2023, according to Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno. One of location that has the potential for doing this major project a reality is Bahoi Village District in West Likupang North Minahasa, which would be centered on the concept of marine community-based ecotourism.Mandalika - LombokThe south coast of the gorgeous island of Lombok is covered with miles of stunning white sand beaches with a glimpse of the glistening Indian Ocean. The landscape features rolling hills and breathtaking visuals. Previously known exclusively to surfers, here is Mandalika, which is now the island's center for leisure activities. This special tourism economic zone is home to a wide range of activities, including lively bars and nightclubs, thrilling racetracks, exhilarating water parks, luxurious hotels and resorts, fascinating golf courses, and relaxing spas. Mandalika rose to prominence after hosting the major MotoGP World Championship 2022 on its circuit. The 4,310-metre-long Mandalika circuit has 17 bends in total. Since the course is asymmetrical, there are more turns made in one direction than the other. Comparatively speaking, there are just 6 left-hand turns and 11 right-hand turns. Despite the short main track's 507 meters length and its relatively high average speed, it would be considered a fast track due to the majority of its sharp turns. A second distinguishing feature of Mandalika is its location. It is located in the island's southern region at sea level, and turn ten on the circuit is just a few hundred meters from the ocean and has breathtaking scenery.Labuan Bajo - Nusa TenggaraThe tranquil vacation spot of Labuan Bajo is situated close to the west point of Flores Island, and it is part of the East Nusa Tenggara region. Additionally, it serves as a point of entry to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the home of the iconic Komodo Dragon. Several well-known places in Labuan Bajo, including Pink Beach, Padar Island, Manjerite Island, and Manta Point, are also potential destinations. Labuan Bajo is much more than a starting point for trips to Komodo Island. Thus visitors to the area have the option of taking a luxurious vacation. There are several opulent resorts and villas in the city now. However, the primary attraction of Labuan Bajo is their magnificent boat tour, which includes visits to three major islands: Rinca, Pandar, and Komodo Island.Lake Toba - North SumatraLake Toba is a distinctive feature of Sumatra Island. An island about the size of Singapore sits in this enormous crater lake. Due to its 1,145 square kilometers in length and 450-meter depth, Lake Toba is more like an ocean than a lake. Aside from that, it is among the world's deepest lakes. Toba Lake is the largest lake in Southeast Asia, and Sumatra is home to the 3,800-foot-tall volcano that stands as the tallest in Indonesia. Mountain climbers like climbing Mount Kerinci. Mount Kerinci is recognized by several names, including Indrapura Peak, Mountain Tower, Volcano Kurinci, and Korinci. This mountain is famous among trekkers since it has an easy ascent. Seeing the sunrise from the top of Indonesia's highest volcano will be an experience you will never forget.Borobudur Temple - Central JavaLet's end the tour with the island of Java. The magnificent Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, is located on this island. It is majestically placed on a hill with views of distant hills and verdant valleys. The temple was built between AD 780 and 840 during the Syailendra dynasty, and the Gupta architectural style reflects India's influence on the area. Yet enough indigenous elements and vistas have been incorporated to distinguish Borobudur as uniquely Indonesian. 